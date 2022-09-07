Connect with us

Promotions

Darling Nigeria and Xpression join Kanekalon in hosting free Workshops to Empower Hair Stylists in Nigeria

Promotions

Sam Onyemelukwe is the new Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for Trace

Events Promotions

Phoenix rewards Young Individuals at the Edo State International Film Festival 2022

Promotions

Burger King opens in Gbagada | Check out these Moments from the Launch

Promotions

Here is how You can Join the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Watch Party on Prime Video

Events Promotions

Intense Worship, Jubilation, High Praises! Here’s how The African Praise Experience went down

Promotions

Massively Motivating: Join the Apple Watch #Sevenfor7Challenge powered by iConnect

Events Promotions

Edo to The World: Get Set for the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) | September 1st-4th

Promotions

Here's Everything You Need to know about the Realms in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power| Read Here

Promotions

With Showmax, You can now Watch House of the Dragon in Nigeria | Here’s How

Promotions

Darling Nigeria and Xpression join Kanekalon in hosting free Workshops to Empower Hair Stylists in Nigeria

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Kanekalon is a Japanese hair fiber manufacturing company into the mass production of quality synthetic hair fibers with a human-hair-like texture best known for its unique features such as flame retardancy and hot water set has embarked on a mission to offer free training in hair-making and braiding in major locations in Nigeria.

This workshop training which began in the busy city of Lagos is scheduled to tour other major states and cities. Darling Nigeria and Xpression; partners of Kanekalon joined the brand on their tour to Lagos on August 30th  and September 1st at the local government secretariat, Ajengunle, and NASCHO field Akesan respectively. The focus of this initiative is to help stylists know and identify quality hair products made from 100% Kanekalon fibers by understanding the nature of the raw material used, and encourage them to produce the best of works by using authentic and quality products that can give their clients value for their money and to focus more on quality, not on price.

Another major focus of the stylist workshop was to empower these stylists with the necessary skills to produce trendy and creative hairstyles with 100% Kanekalon fibers. With over 500 hair stylists, beauticians, hairdressers, cosmetologists, and members from various Nigerian hair associations trooping in to participate in this workshop for both locations, the workshop which also took the form of a competition awarded participants with branded souvenirs from Kanekalon and its partners such as hair products, aprons, bags, towels, and cash prizes.

A representative from Kaneka Amoako Samuel in a speech addressing the attendees encouraged them to take their craft seriously and employ new techniques in finding and maintaining clients.  The program was sandwiched with exciting activities like a debate, dance performances, and various fiber tests. The participants and winners of awards did not spare the chance to appreciate Kanekalon and its partners for the opportunity and initiative and the various insights gained through this workshop. They also encouraged other hairstylists who missed out on this to make it to our next location.

Kanekalon over the last couple of years has been recognized for its contribution to empowering both young and old women. Follow @Kanekalon_Africa on Instagram for more information and updates on our next stop for the Kanekalon stylists workshop and the qualities of the hair.

See more photos:

Sponsored Content

 

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe
css.php