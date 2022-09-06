Connect with us

Promotions

Sam Onyemelukwe is the new Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for Trace

Events Promotions

Phoenix rewards Young Individuals at the Edo State International Film Festival 2022

Promotions

Burger King opens in Gbagada | Check out these Moments from the Launch

Promotions

Here is how You can Join the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Watch Party on Prime Video

Events Promotions

Intense Worship, Jubilation, High Praises! Here’s how The African Praise Experience went down

Promotions

Massively Motivating: Join the Apple Watch #Sevenfor7Challenge powered by iConnect

Events Promotions

Edo to The World: Get Set for the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) | September 1st-4th

Promotions

Here's Everything You Need to know about the Realms in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power| Read Here

Promotions

With Showmax, You can now Watch House of the Dragon in Nigeria | Here’s How

Promotions

#NewRegal: Chivas unveils Falz as its Newest Ambassador

Promotions

Sam Onyemelukwe is the new Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for Trace

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Trace, the global Afro-urban broadcast and digital media company has recently appointed Sam “Samo” Onyemelukwe as the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

This new role is to evangelize about the unique Trace media network as well as the entertainment brand’s outstanding music business,  content production, e-learning and digital services.

The company, which has 30 TV channels, 100+ FM & Digital radio and over 350 Million active users and viewers with a presence in 180 countries, is on a mission to entertain and empower our people through Afro-urban influences.

Sam Onyemelukwe is a media and entertainment expert and was previously the Managing Director of the West African (Nigeria and Ghana) offices of the Trace organization before his recent appointment. He will now be working across the organization’s 12 regional offices while overseeing the global business vision of Trace.

According to Samo, “My role offers me the resources and access to connect accomplished people, brands, foundations and development organizations with the trendy, youthful African audiences to educate, entertain and empower with important messages. Trace has always led the way in bringing African and Afrobeats music and culture to the world, and now we’re giving access to that vibrant audience”.

Samo who has worked actively across markets in the U.S., Nigeria and Africa is not a new name in the entertainment bay. He started his career at The Walt Disney Company in Burbank California immediately after completing his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Southern California. After returning to The African Continent, in 2009, he joined Viacom as MTV Network, Business Development Manager, Nigeria, where he created campaigns for multinational brands such as LG, Coca Cola, and Cadbury.

Sam Onyemelukwe acquired a master’s license to Trace TV in West Africa in 2011 and is widely recognized for turning Trace into a market leader in the region and the leading youth media across Africa. He has launched many popular TV channels such as Trace Naija and Trace Gospel on DSTV, and STV Music on Startimes and has developed partnerships with The African Union, DSTV (Africa’s largest Pay-TV platform) and Airtel Group.

Sam Onyemelukwe holds an MBA and a Masters in Information Technology from Boston University.

Bellanaija is a media partner for Trace

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation
css.php