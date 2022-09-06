Connect with us

We Love How Pastor Blessed Surprised Wife Mercy Chinwo On Her Birthday | Watch

We Love How Pastor Blessed Surprised Wife Mercy Chinwo On Her Birthday | Watch

Published

47 mins ago

 on

When you’re married to an award-winning gospel singer who has practically everything, it can be hard to figure out the perfect gift, but that wasn’t the case for Pastor Blessed.

For her birthday, Mercy Chinwo received a beautiful car gift from her husband.

In a recent Instagram post, Mercy showed off the surprise gift her husband gave her. We can see from the photos that she was stunned. She captioned the post;

I got the best birthday gift ever🤣🤣🤣💃💃
Ya’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me😭😭😭 tell him I sent you🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ Thank you SWEET I love you❤😍❤

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

Her birthday surprise is too cute for words. Watch the beautiful moment below:

