We Love How Pastor Blessed Surprised Wife Mercy Chinwo On Her Birthday | Watch

When you’re married to an award-winning gospel singer who has practically everything, it can be hard to figure out the perfect gift, but that wasn’t the case for Pastor Blessed.

For her birthday, Mercy Chinwo received a beautiful car gift from her husband.

In a recent Instagram post, Mercy showed off the surprise gift her husband gave her. We can see from the photos that she was stunned. She captioned the post;

I got the best birthday gift ever🤣🤣🤣💃💃

Ya’all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me😭😭😭 tell him I sent you🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ Thank you SWEET I love you❤😍❤