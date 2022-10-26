Connect with us

Promotions

Win an Infinix Zero 20 Smartphone + Cash Prizes in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challange

Events Promotions

Pepsi Confam Rave: Pepsi Hosts BBN Season 7 Housemates and Present Prizes

Events Promotions

Beauty West Africa is Back! Get Ready for an Exciting Trade Exhibition | November 29

Events Promotions

Malta Guinness brought Goodness, Fun & Exciting Moments to the Ibadan Food and Comedy Fest

Promotions

Meet the Judges of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman 2022 Award in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Olubukola Abitoye has been Conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the International Certified Risk Management Professionals

Events Promotions

Celebrating Culinary Craftsmanship: Here’s how The Balvenie Makers Project went down

Promotions

Get Ready to Experience the Gordon's Playground: Gin-Spired Launch of the New Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Flavored Gin

Events Promotions

Time-Tell Nigeria Celebrates its Brand Relaunch + Unveils a New Collection

Events Promotions

Shop, Dance & Network at the Ember Market Vol 1 | November 6th

Promotions

Win an Infinix Zero 20 Smartphone + Cash Prizes in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challange

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Barely a few weeks after Infinix launched the zero 20 smartphone which is the first and only device with a 60mp OIS front camera, the tech giant has announced the start of its #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero challenge. The Zero 20 launched on October 6th, 2022 at Legend Hotel, Lagos.

With the impact of covid19, remote office meetings, TikTok videos, live broadcasts, and vlogs have become a thing and this has significantly increased the importance of the front camera. Now more than ever how you see yourself and the world around you is of utmost importance.

It is for this reason that Infinix released the ZERO 20 which is the first and only smartphone that has a 60MP OIS front camera and gives you what you need to take pictures and record video content clearly, it allows you #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero.

The challenge aims to encourage budding and aspiring content creators, tech lovers and
innovators and also those who like to take and share pictures and videos across their social media pages to start their journey to becoming professional content creators with Infinix.

The #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero challenge will run for three weeks from October 21st, 2022 to November 11th, 2022 and you stand a chance to win the newly launched Zero 20, cash prizes of N100,000 and N10,000 weekly.

To participate, follow these easy steps:

  • Aspiring and budding content creators and those interested are to create a 2mins video/vlog content on any lifestyle activity (Fashion, Product Reviews, Real Estate, Beauty, professional advice, etc.)
  • Follow @infinixnigeria, use the hashtag- #captureyourownstoryfromzero, and upload on tiktok or Instagram.

Infinix will then every week select two winners who followed the instructions and have the most creative vlog/ video content.
To keep up with more details about how to participate and win, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Osahon Okodugha: How to Improve your Chances of Surviving an Accident

Winifred Ogini: Let’s Learn to Give Our Loved Ones Their Flowers

Titilayo Olurin: Love, Attraction and Everything in Between

Mfonobong Inyang: The Power of Community Organising During Electioneering
css.php