CKay Graces the Latest Cover of Moziak Magazine

Published

8 hours ago

 on

A decade and 10,000+ hours of heartbreak and hard work have paid off for award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer, CKay is celebrating the release of his chart-topping, streaming platform editorial playlisted debut album, “Sad Romance,” as he covers the African cultural publication, Moziak Magazine.

“Sad Romance,” his first album under his new deal with Warner Music Africa, has amassed over 21 million streams on Audiomack alone and generated over 254 million audio streams across platforms, including France, Nigeria, the USA, the Netherlands, and the UK.

CKay, a recent BMI London Awards 2022 winner for a remix of his viral TikTok/Shazam smash hit single “Love Nwantiti” featuring, has been on an unstoppable roll, charting in over 50 countries worldwide on Apple Music’s “Top 100 Chart” and spawning multiple Spotify playlist covers, including “New Music Friday Global,” Nigeria, South Africa, and India.

With over 2.8 billion streams under his belt, CKay’s career is a far cry from being an overnight success. The eccentric pioneer of Emo-Afrobeats is only at the cusp of his global prominence. Make sure to read his cover story on Moziak today and connect with the publication for more authentic African stories.

Read CKay’s cover story here.

