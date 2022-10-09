Duktor Sett drops Debut Album “Duktor’s Appointment” | Listen

Afro-award-winning producer Duktor Sett just released his debut album “Duktors Appointment.”

The album was executive produced by multi-talented comedian and artiste, Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth) under the record label, Royal Wall Studios.

Duktor Sett‘s debut album is comprised of well-chosen songs, including the massive “Another Messiah,” written and performed by Duktor Sett and Paladin, and mixed and mastered by T.U.C. Another standout track is “I Believe Me,” which was produced by Malvina, mixed and mastered by Duktor Sett and T.U.C.

“Ori,” which tells the story of a man’s destiny and journey, is sure to be a fan favourite. Duktor Sett means business with his first project, written and performed by Toliban, mixed by Duktor Sett.

The multi-talented Duktor Sett, who won the ‘Afro R&B Producer Of The Year Award’ at the Beatz Awards in 2021, produced Basketmouth’s two albums “Yabasi and Horoscope,” as well as a number of singles featuring Teni, BNXN, and the late Sound Sultan, talks about the album.

He said:

“is all about mending broken sounds and making sure that people connect to the right lyrics that will heal their soul best”.

Listen to the album below:

Stream it here.