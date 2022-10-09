New Music: Ogochuckwu Oye feat. Gerald Bishung – Citizen

Ogochuckwu Oye, also known as ‘Ogocity’, just released her debut single tagged, “Citizen: A New Dawn in the Proclamation of the Gospel” after her recent decision to transition into gospel music. Before the release of her debut single, the music artist went on a journey to transition into a gospel artiste after recounting how the death of her sister gave her clarity as she decided to channel her talent to win souls for the kingdom of God through music.

Ogocity is an urban gospel artist with a unique style of praise and worship. The singer debuted in 2017 with songs such as “I’ll Be There” and “For You.” Both songs emphasised the value of love and being present for those we love. Ogocity believes that in a world where there are so many voices, it’s important to remind Christians of what our saviour, Jesus, did for us and who we are in Christ.

The debut single, “Citizen,” is infused with modern-day pidgin and inspired by Philippians 3:20, which states, “But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus resides.”

The song serves as a gentle reminder to all Christians of their true identity in Christ Jesus. Our citizenship is not limited to this world; we have a place in heaven with our Savior. “Citizen” was produced by Hillsplay and it features the Jesus hypeman, Gerald Bishung.

According to the singer, “The song will give listeners a reason to dance while showing off their citizenship, which is in Christ Jesus.”

