Connect with us

Music

New Music: Ogochuckwu Oye feat. Gerald Bishung - Citizen

Music

Duktor Sett drops Debut Album “Duktor's Appointment" | Listen

Music

New Music: Rexxie feat. Naira Marley & Skiibii - Abracadabra

Music

Joeboy serves up new single titled "Likkle Riddim"

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Collaborates With Jae5 For A New Single “Back In Uni” | Listen

BN TV Music

Asake drops music video for "Joha"

Music Sweet Spot

World Teacher's Day: Watch the Sweet Moment Teni Surprised Her Secondary School Teacher with a Car

Music Style

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr serves up music video for "Bloody Samaritan (remix)" featuring Kelly Rowland

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr is Letting Us in on Her Backstage Must-Haves in this Episode of Grammys' "Herbal Tea & White Sofas"

Music

New Music: Ogochuckwu Oye feat. Gerald Bishung – Citizen

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ogochuckwu Oye, also known as ‘Ogocity’, just released her debut single tagged, “Citizen: A New Dawn in the Proclamation of the Gospel” after her recent decision to transition into gospel music. Before the release of her debut single, the music artist went on a journey to transition into a gospel artiste after recounting how the death of her sister gave her clarity as she decided to channel her talent to win souls for the kingdom of God through music.

Ogocity is an urban gospel artist with a unique style of praise and worship. The singer debuted in 2017 with songs such as “I’ll Be There” and “For You.” Both songs emphasised the value of love and being present for those we love. Ogocity believes that in a world where there are so many voices, it’s important to remind Christians of what our saviour, Jesus, did for us and who we are in Christ.

The debut single, “Citizen,” is infused with modern-day pidgin and inspired by Philippians 3:20, which states, “But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus resides.”

The song serves as a gentle reminder to all Christians of their true identity in Christ Jesus. Our citizenship is not limited to this world; we have a place in heaven with our Savior. “Citizen” was produced by Hillsplay and it features the Jesus hypeman, Gerald Bishung.

According to the singer, “The song will give listeners a reason to dance while showing off their citizenship, which is in Christ Jesus.”

Listen here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

The Many Ways Nigerians Express “Omo”

You’ve Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya’s Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

With “Anikulapo” Kunle Afolayan Stretches his Creative Range

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You
css.php