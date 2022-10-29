Evercare Hospital organizes Walk for Breast Cancer to Create Awareness

The month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month, is dedicated to raising awareness and educating people about breast cancer annually. Last week, staff of Evercare Hospital Lekki showed up for her Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk within the Lekki- Ikoyi environs to engage and educate its community on the importance of regular screening and the role early detection plays in saving lives.

The aim was to educate as many individuals as possible about the importance of regular screenings and possible treatment options if the disease is detected early.

To encourage increased regular screening, the hospital has made the screening tests more affordable and accessible by offering discounted breast scans at N10,000 and mammograms at N18,000 all through the month of October.

Evercare says thank you to their caregivers and volunteers for dedicating their time to making their outreach a success.

Remember Early Detection Saves Lives!

Sponsored Content