Connect with us

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez talks "Stealing" his Name, Accidental Journey into Rap & Album "Young Preacher" on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV

Angel & Enioluwa talk about stereotypes in Nigeria on "Of Blood, Bones and Water"

BN TV Career

TechCabal Launches TV Show on Africa’s Tech Future - "The Next Wave" | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid Perform "Money & Love" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Beauty & Adekunle team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV

This "Toke Moments" episode with Lilian Afegbai is super funny | Watch

BN TV Living

Mercy Johnson Okojie Announces Premiere Date for "Mercy’s Menu" Season 3 - Here's What to Expect

BN TV Living

Lilian & Benita sit with Sandra Osaigbovo in Episode 7 of the “Girl to Woman" Podcast

BN TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu shares her experience with endometriosis on “Of Blood, Bones and Water” Podcast

BN TV

Waje talks life before music, journey to fame & faith in God on "Tea With Tay" (Season 2)

BN TV

Blaqbonez talks “Stealing” his Name, Accidental Journey into Rap & Album “Young Preacher” on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In an interview with Taymesan, host of the Tea With Tay Podcast, popular Nigerian young rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, narrates how he got his stage name “Blaqbonez”.

The rapper reveals that the name does not originally belong to him. “I stole it. It was my friend’s name. I’m serious. His name was BlaqBonez. He wasn’t using it for anything. He liked rap, so he gave himself a rap name. He wasn’t even a rapper. He wasn’t doing anything. So one day I just said, bro, no dey use this name. I like am. And that’s how I started bearing Blaqbonez. I swear”.

In the interview, the rapper reveals a lot more about himself before fame and how he hustled his way to succeed.

Watch the full interview here:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Ways to Give Thoughtful Gifts

Yetty Williams: At What Age Should Your Child Get a Smartphone?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle November 2022 Edition

What to Do When you Have Extremely Playful Friends Who Don’t know When to Stop
css.php