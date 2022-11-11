Connect with us

Let Bonang Matheba’s Sparkly Dress Inspire Your Friday Night Look

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s true what they say— the best sequin dresses are joyous to wear. Unlike popular belief, these dresses needn’t only appear for a memorable holiday or New Year’s Eve. There’s always a need for glitz and glamour season after season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Tapping into the maximalist approach to dressing, South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently stepped out in a stunning feather-trimmed sequin dress in Cape town for a night out.

This South African beauty paired the sparkly number with gorgeous statement earrings and metallic strappy heels.

Bonang completed her ensemble with short hair and a sultry makeup look featuring bold brows, highlighted cheeks, and nude lips. What’s not to love?

 Credits

Dress: @blue_chic_sa
Photography: @scott.hurly
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Makeup: @celestemakeup

