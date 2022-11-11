Style
Let Bonang Matheba’s Sparkly Dress Inspire Your Friday Night Look
It’s true what they say— the best sequin dresses are joyous to wear. Unlike popular belief, these dresses needn’t only appear for a memorable holiday or New Year’s Eve. There’s always a need for glitz and glamour season after season.
View this post on Instagram
Tapping into the maximalist approach to dressing, South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently stepped out in a stunning feather-trimmed sequin dress in Cape town for a night out.
This South African beauty paired the sparkly number with gorgeous statement earrings and metallic strappy heels.
Bonang completed her ensemble with short hair and a sultry makeup look featuring bold brows, highlighted cheeks, and nude lips. What’s not to love?
Credits
Dress: @blue_chic_sa
Photography: @scott.hurly
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Makeup: @celestemakeup
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle