Let Bonang Matheba’s Sparkly Dress Inspire Your Friday Night Look

It’s true what they say— the best sequin dresses are joyous to wear. Unlike popular belief, these dresses needn’t only appear for a memorable holiday or New Year’s Eve. There’s always a need for glitz and glamour season after season.

Tapping into the maximalist approach to dressing, South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently stepped out in a stunning feather-trimmed sequin dress in Cape town for a night out.

This South African beauty paired the sparkly number with gorgeous statement earrings and metallic strappy heels.

Bonang completed her ensemble with short hair and a sultry makeup look featuring bold brows, highlighted cheeks, and nude lips. What’s not to love?

Credits

Dress: @blue_chic_sa

Photography: @scott.hurly

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Makeup: @celestemakeup