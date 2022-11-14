Burna Boy Wins Best African Act at 2022 MTV EMAs

Connect with us

Music

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy continues to rack up accolades, and we’re here for it. At the 2022 MTV EMAs which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13, the singer took home a trophy for Best African Act  He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu, and Musa Keyz.

This is not the first time the African Giant has won an EMA. He also won the Best African Act award in 2021.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, taking home four awards for “All Too Well,” including best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video.

Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and SEVENTEEN each got 2 awards. Nicki Minaj won the best song and best hip hop for “Super Freaky Girl.” Guetta won the best collaboration and best electronic for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with Bebe Rexha. SEVENTEEN was awarded best new and best push.

See the full list below:

Best Song

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Best Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

  • WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live

  • WINNER: Harry Styles

Best Pop

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best New

  • WINNER: Seventeen

Best K-Pop

  • WINNER: Lisa

Best Latin

  • WINNER: Anitta

Best Electronic

  • WINNER: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

  • WINNER: Muse

Best Alternative

  • WINNER: Gorillaz

Best R&B

  • WINNER: Chlöe

Best Longform Video

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good

  • WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Biggest Fans

  • WINNER: BTS

Best PUSH

  • WINNER: Seventeen

Best Metaverse Performance

  • WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
