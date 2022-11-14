Music
Burna Boy Wins Best African Act at 2022 MTV EMAs
Burna Boy continues to rack up accolades, and we’re here for it. At the 2022 MTV EMAs which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13, the singer took home a trophy for Best African Act He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu, and Musa Keyz.
This is not the first time the African Giant has won an EMA. He also won the Best African Act award in 2021.
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, taking home four awards for “All Too Well,” including best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video.
Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and SEVENTEEN each got 2 awards. Nicki Minaj won the best song and best hip hop for “Super Freaky Girl.” Guetta won the best collaboration and best electronic for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with Bebe Rexha. SEVENTEEN was awarded best new and best push.
See the full list below:
Best Song
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Best Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Artist
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Best Live
- WINNER: Harry Styles
Best Pop
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best New
- WINNER: Seventeen
Best K-Pop
- WINNER: Lisa
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta
Best Electronic
- WINNER: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best Rock
- WINNER: Muse
Best Alternative
- WINNER: Gorillaz
Best R&B
- WINNER: Chlöe
Best Longform Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video For Good
- WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Biggest Fans
- WINNER: BTS
Best PUSH
- WINNER: Seventeen
Best Metaverse Performance
- WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG