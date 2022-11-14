Burna Boy Wins Best African Act at 2022 MTV EMAs

Burna Boy continues to rack up accolades, and we’re here for it. At the 2022 MTV EMAs which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13, the singer took home a trophy for Best African Act He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu, and Musa Keyz.

This is not the first time the African Giant has won an EMA. He also won the Best African Act award in 2021.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, taking home four awards for “All Too Well,” including best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video.

Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and SEVENTEEN each got 2 awards. Nicki Minaj won the best song and best hip hop for “Super Freaky Girl.” Guetta won the best collaboration and best electronic for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with Bebe Rexha. SEVENTEEN was awarded best new and best push.

See the full list below:

Best Song

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Best Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live

WINNER: Harry Styles

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best New

WINNER: Seventeen

Best K-Pop

WINNER: Lisa

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

WINNER: Muse

Best Alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Best Longform Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Best PUSH

WINNER: Seventeen

Best Metaverse Performance