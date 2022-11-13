oraimo announce Exciting Partnership with Burna Boy & bring more attention to HavyBass Technology

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

A Burna Boy and oraimo collaboration is surely one that nobody expected but one that should be well received.

Burna Boy announced the partnership on his social media pages, showing his excitement about working with a big brand making strides in Africa.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter is a consistent top player in the music industry. with multiple award nominations both locally and internationally. The Grammy award winner was recently announced as one of the features on the soundtrack for the newly released movie, ‘Black Panther-Wakanda Forever’. His journey inspires many young Nigerians.

When asked how he felt about the deal he said;

“This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world, and this should be a lesson to every African out there: no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from, you are a king.”

oraimo is getting notice for providing innovative solutions like the HavyBass technology.

The HavyBass is a sound-tuning technology for puchy bass, which makes for a sublime experience for lovers of Afrobeats. with a range of productsfrom oraimo audio like Wireless Stereo Earbuds, Wireless Headphones, Wireless Earphones, Wireless Headsets, Wired Earphones, and Wireless Speakers providing a variety of listening options for a smooth experience for Afrobeat enthusiasts.

The partnership helps connect Afrobeats community more. As fans get to enjoy solid music experiences from their favourite artiste using this innovative sound technology.

With the rise of Afrobeats both locally and internationally it makes sense for the brand to expand its existing customer base to aid brand globalization.

Beyond oraimo sound, the brand has a variety of products cutting across innovative accessories like smartwatches, and power banks; personal care products such as trimmers, toothbrushes, body fat weight scales, and portable fans.

Responses have been coming in from fans of both Burna boy and oraimo with positive comments excited about this collaboration. and other comments expressing their expectations from this partnership.

The brand has dropped no hints on what’s to be expected. After an earlier partnership with 2Baba that brought considerable attention, this new partnership is expected to do the same and take oraimo to new heights. the HavyBass technology is expected to provide a crisp sound experience for afrobeat lovers across  Africa.

