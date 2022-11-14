Connect with us

Mara Tribe Mixer was filled with excitement & a host of Guests

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Mara, a Pan-African digital finance platform, recently held its ‘Mara Tribe Mixer‘ in Nigeria, gathering leading influencers, and Mara Tribe members to get an exclusive preview of the Mara Wallet and the Maraverse.

During the exclusive event, which was hosted by key leadership from Mara, attendees were treated to an evening of intelligent conversations, great music, and an insightful glimpse into the bouquet of digital finance opportunities and blockchain capacity building to help Mara Tribe members grow within a community of wealth creators, help them to safely manage their wealth, and make their dreams a reality in the Maraverse.

Chi Nnadi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Mara emphasised the unique ways in which Mara is empowering African dreams by providing the requisite tools and resources to get them certified, build digital wealth through blockchain technology and make their dreams a reality.

He also stressed how Africans are integral to the future of Web3 and how Mara is committed to building the future of Africa through blockchain technology.

The exclusive event was attended by Banky WStephanie CokerOlumide Aderinokun, Dj SpinallToolzTunde Demuren, Ladi BalogunKojo AnnanAjebutter22Obi Asika, N6EloswagerKhalidSusan YounisDearg ObartuinItsJustIssy, to name a few.

Check out exclusive pictures of some of your favourite influencers and celebrities from the event.

