Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th – 20th

It’s that time of year again when people celebrate the best of Italy’s food production and gastronomic traditions all over the world;

It’s The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World!!

This is an annual themed event, launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and produced by Slow food. Returning for the 7th year, the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World will highlight the key elements of the model for food and wine production which are Respect for knowledge and traditions, Sustainability, and innovation.

The major aims of this initiative are to publicize regional food, wine, and tourism itineraries, rediscover villages through traditional food production, promote the Mediterranean diet and its ingredients, raise the profile of products with protected and controlled designations of origin, combat the phenomenon of “Italian-sounding” products and encourage the internationalization of Italian cooking and hospitality training.

The 2022 edition will be held from November 14th to 20th and will be focusing on key players in the food production world. The exhibition tells the stories of five heroes with stories that symbolize a commitment to adding value to local products while respecting the environment and the surrounding area thereby representing Italian artisanal excellence.

Follow them as they unwrap more exciting news while celebrating the good food of Italia.

