Connect with us

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th - 20th

Events Promotions

Mara Tribe Mixer was filled with excitement & a host of Guests

Events Promotions

With an Exciting Launch Party, Here Is How Zagg Redefines Its Energy Drink Experience

Events Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner hosts Nysc Volunteers, Gives Cash Rewards and Employment Offers

Events Music News Promotions

Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here's what you need to know

Career Events Promotions

Register to Attend the FSDH Women in Business 2nd Edition | November 23rd

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, & Shina Peters, Thrill Fans at Glenfiddich's Experimental Night

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Kehinde Adewole Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi’s “Watch and Win Promo” 2.0

Events News Promotions

Parallex Takes the Crown for Challenger Bank of the Year

Events

Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th – 20th

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s that time of year again when people celebrate the best of Italy’s food production and gastronomic traditions all over the world;

It’s The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World!!

This is an annual themed event, launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and produced by Slow food. Returning for the 7th year, the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World will highlight the key elements of the model for food and wine production which are Respect for knowledge and traditions, Sustainability, and innovation.

The major aims of this initiative are to publicize regional food, wine, and tourism itineraries, rediscover villages through traditional food production, promote the Mediterranean diet and its ingredients, raise the profile of products with protected and controlled designations of origin, combat the phenomenon of “Italian-sounding” products and encourage the internationalization of Italian cooking and hospitality training.

The 2022 edition will be held from November 14th to 20th and will be focusing on key players in the food production world. The exhibition tells the stories of five heroes with stories that symbolize a commitment to adding value to local products while respecting the environment and the surrounding area thereby representing Italian artisanal excellence.

Follow them as they unwrap more exciting news while celebrating the good food of Italia.

Watch this video

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Dogmatism is A Major Problem in Nigerian Politics

Tiwa Savage is Making a Case for Sexual Freedom in “Loaded”

Adaugo Nwankpa: Opening the Floodgates – Exploring the Impact of the 2022 Floods in Nigeria

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment
css.php