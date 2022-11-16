Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for ‘December in Calabar’ | Here’s what you need to know

‘December in Calabar’ over the years has become a ‘thing’, from the elaborate carnival to the parties and concerts are just several features that make Calabar appealing in December.

Over the years Jossy Entertainment has played a big role in creating an ‘allure’ for Calabar in December.

Everything from hosting record attendance-breaking concerts in the city, day parties for the folks less interested in the ‘nightlife’ scene and also dance contests. Jossy entertainment pack a full line-up

Here’s a list of Events to look forward to for ‘December in Calabar’:

Fun Fest Weekend 16th – 18th

Arrival Party – Friday 16th Dec

Poolside Party – Saturday 17th Dec

Fun Fest Calabar – Sunday 18th Dec

CARNIVAL CALABAR- 28th & 31st

‘Day vibes @ carnival’ – Wednesday 28th Dec

Fireworks Night – Saturday 31st Dec

For Sponsorship and Partnership enquiries, please call; 08064087626 / 07036352067

or send an Email

