Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for 'December in Calabar' | Here's what you need to know

Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Check Out Some of the Delightful Moments from Baileys at the MBGN 2022 Pageant

The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th - 20th

Mara Tribe Mixer was filled with excitement & a host of Guests

With an Exciting Launch Party, Here Is How Zagg Redefines Its Energy Drink Experience

Hypo Toilet Cleaner hosts Nysc Volunteers, Gives Cash Rewards and Employment Offers

Published

19 mins ago

 on

December in Calabar’  over the years has become a ‘thing’, from the elaborate carnival to the parties and concerts are just several features that make Calabar appealing in December.

Over the years Jossy Entertainment has played a big role in creating an ‘allure’ for Calabar in December.

Everything from hosting record attendance-breaking concerts in the city, day parties for the folks less interested in the ‘nightlife’ scene and also dance contests.  Jossy entertainment pack a full line-up

Here’s a list of Events to look forward to for ‘December in Calabar’:

Fun Fest Weekend 16th – 18th
Arrival Party – Friday 16th Dec
Poolside Party – Saturday 17th Dec

Fun Fest Calabar – Sunday 18th Dec
CARNIVAL CALABAR-  28th & 31st
‘Day vibes @ carnival’ – Wednesday 28th Dec
Fireworks Night – Saturday 31st Dec

For Sponsorship and Partnership enquiries, please call; 08064087626 / 07036352067

or send an Email

Sponsored Content

