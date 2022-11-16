Events
Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for ‘December in Calabar’ | Here’s what you need to know
‘December in Calabar’ over the years has become a ‘thing’, from the elaborate carnival to the parties and concerts are just several features that make Calabar appealing in December.
Over the years Jossy Entertainment has played a big role in creating an ‘allure’ for Calabar in December.
Everything from hosting record attendance-breaking concerts in the city, day parties for the folks less interested in the ‘nightlife’ scene and also dance contests. Jossy entertainment pack a full line-up
Here’s a list of Events to look forward to for ‘December in Calabar’:
Fun Fest Weekend 16th – 18th
Arrival Party – Friday 16th Dec
Poolside Party – Saturday 17th Dec
Fun Fest Calabar – Sunday 18th Dec
CARNIVAL CALABAR- 28th & 31st
‘Day vibes @ carnival’ – Wednesday 28th Dec
Fireworks Night – Saturday 31st Dec
For Sponsorship and Partnership enquiries, please call; 08064087626 / 07036352067
or send an Email
