The “Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town” are Made Kuti & Inedoye ❤️

Made Kuti, has just announced that he and his boo Inedoye are engaged!

Made planned a trip to Paris “by himself,” according to Inedoye, and he popped the question while they were on a dinner date in the City of Love.

“She said YES!,” Made wrote on Instagram, adding: “Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town. There’s a lot of pain in the world everyday. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you.”

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

Photo Credit: @studioteibophotography