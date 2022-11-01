Connect with us

Relationships

The "Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town" are Made Kuti & Inedoye ❤️

Features Relationships

Titilayo Olurin: Love, Attraction and Everything in Between

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard Are Engaged!

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Take In The Sweetness Of Olamide & Paul’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Features Relationships

Biodun Da-Silva: There's More to Marriage Than Love

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

Features Relationships

BN Prose: Dusk After Dusk by Titilayo Olurin

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

You've Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya's Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

Relationships

The “Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town” are Made Kuti & Inedoye ❤️

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Made Kuti,  has just announced that he and his boo Inedoye are engaged!

Made planned a trip to Paris “by himself,” according to Inedoye, and he popped the question while they were on a dinner date in the City of Love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

“She said YES!,” Made wrote on Instagram, adding: “Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town. There’s a lot of pain in the world everyday. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you.”

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

Photo Credit: @studioteibophotography

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?

Tola Oladiji: Time Management Solutions for Students

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Does Happiness Flee So Swiftly?

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!
css.php