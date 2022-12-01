The Teaser for Adenike Adebayo’s Romantic Drama “Ch3mistry” is Here | Watch

Adenike “Olori Esho” Adebayo’s romantic drama “Ch3mistry” is coming to your screens soon!

It’s a story about love, lust, and the other woman, starring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ebenezer Eno, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen, Osarehia Orinsaye, and Joseph Onalapo (Jay On-Air), written by Chidinma Igbokweuche and Joshua Olanrewaju, and co-produced by Feyifunmi Oginni.

Watch the teaser below: