Have a Taste of the Sweetness of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

1 day ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
We hope you’ve had an exciting week so far. For us at the BellaNaija Weddings zone, it’s been an amazing week and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve had going with you.
It’s been a week of relishing the sweetness of love with our amazing features. We’ve also gotten inspired by fantastic beauty looks and thrilled by eye-catching videos. That’s not all, in the spirit of Christmas, we have an exciting series called #BNW12DaysOfChristmas where we happily countdown to Christmas with planning tips and inspirations. It’s been fun all the way and we want you to have a taste of it all! Click on the title links for more on each story.
Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Dolapo & Feranmi Went From Barely Speaking to Being Inseparable!

Dolapo & Feranmi’s Traditional Engagement Was a Sweet Display of Culture!

Feel The Vibrance of Culture With Ify & Yele’s Traditional Wedding

How Kofo & Babalola Came to be Will Have You Grinning! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Leke Refused to Be Brother Zoned by Tolu – Now It’s #LoveNeverFades2022!

Gbemi & Henry’s Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Smile

Nimi & Tolu Found Love on LinkedIn and It has Been The Sweetest Ride Ever!

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are a Head Turner! Check Them Out

Bring Soft Charm & Glamour to Your White Wedding With this Beauty Look

Slay in Radiant Colours on Your Yoruba Trad With This Beauty Look

Want Comfort and Class For Yoruba Trad? Then This Look is For You!

Own the Show on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

This Couple’s Sweet Dinner Date on the Beach Gives all the Feels of Love!

You’ll Find this Video of this Bride Prepping Her Sweetheart Really Cute to Watch!

It’s a Beautiful Yes to Forever For Frodd & His Fiancee Chioma

Catch Up on all the Sweet Moments from Deborah & Sam’s White Wedding

Presenting BellaNaija Weddings 12 Days of Christmas: Let The Countdown Begin!

On The 1st Day of Christmas BNW Gives To You, The Ultimate Wedding Planning Tip!

On The 2nd Day of Christmas, BNW Gives To You – 2 Things To Consider Before Saying “I do”

On The 3rd Day of Christmas, BNW Gives To You – 3 Go-to Wedding Bouquet Styles

