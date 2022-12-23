Victoria & Dumebi Brought London to Nigeria In Their Perfect destination Wedding.

Connect with us

Published

17 hours ago

 on

When you find that special person you love, you will go to lengths to make sure you spend the rest of your life with them. Today, we can not take our eyes off this sweet couple, Victoria and Dumebi.

They knew that they were meant to be and they were patient for this special day to come and it finally did! They had their destination white wedding ceremony in Nigeria and it was just perfect! Victoria gave off a fairytale princess look in her wedding dress and Dumebi was indeed a dapper groom!

Their wedding reception began with an exciting dance entrance and you can tell everyone came to have a great time. It was full of fun wedding games and you will be wowed by their grand wedding cake. You know there is no party like a Nigerian party and the switch to their traditional outfits proves this right. It was a lot of dancing and laughter. We are so excited for them and we bet you will love their wedding video!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Featured Image@momoduweddings

