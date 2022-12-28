A Mutual Friend Set the Pace For Bukunmi and Ayokunmi’s Sweet Love!

It was a day after Bukunmi’s birthday, and a friend reached out to her about Ayokunmi. He had requested her contact after he saw her photos. Although she was reluctant at first, it was an instant connection the first time they spoke! Now, they are journeying to forever and their pre-wedding photos are making our hearts merry. We can’t hold our excitement for Bukunmi and Ayokunmi and you will feel the same way as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.

How we met

By the bride, Bukunmi:

A day after my birthday, on the 2nd of September 2020 precisely, I was relaxing on my bed in the evening still basking in the excitement of my birthday and responding to numerous messages when I got a message from a good friend of mine stating someone she knows outside the country commented on a picture of mine which she posted yesterday in celebration of my birthday. She told me he asked some questions about me (name, if I was single and how well she knows me) and made a request for my phone number. I was so reluctant because I’ve had my fair share of heartbreaks, so I was strict and didn’t want to entertain a time waster.

My friend understood me. However, she encouraged me by telling me he was a good man and that I should give him a try. I then permitted her to share my contact details with him and not too long after, I got a message on WhatsApp from him. We had a little bit of introduction which was followed by a phone call minutes later that lasted for more than 5 hours! I remember him saying, “ I want to see where your head is at “ LOL. There was an instant connection, and we were talking like we had known for years. It was so real, so pure, so beautiful! We spoke all through the night and had to reluctantly say our goodbyes in the morning. However, from that conversation, we both knew that was it!

It wasn’t a bed of roses. The sacrifices, late nights, serious burning of airtime (lol), sleep deprivation due to the time zone difference, intentional efforts, great patience, consistency and encouragement ( we were always encouraging each other). Even though we had our fears, we kept our hopes high as we were determined to make things work. Yes, there were ups and downs, especially the ones that come with being in a long-distance relationship, but with God on our side and consistent efforts we pulled through.

We saw each other for the first when he came to the country ( Nigeria) to see me in June 2021 after speaking over the phone for 9 beautiful months. It was too good to be true. He is everything I prayed for and more! He is truly a man of his word and he always goes the extra mile to prove it over and over. He made a second visit towards the end of August 2021 to see me and boom it was a PROPOSAL! A very beautiful one. So many love stories but ours is peculiar – a love miracle and my favourite! Our dream has started becoming a reality, honey! I’m super excited. Cheers to our love forever. 💙🥂

