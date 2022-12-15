Aproko Doctor joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 4 of “Mercy’s Menu”

Chinonso Fidelis Egemba best known as Aproko Doctor, is known for giving out medical tips and nuggets with interesting comedy sketches on his social media pages.

In this episode of “Mercy’s Menu”, Mercy Johnson Okojie discusses the medical profession, how he (Aproko Doctor) has tried to bridge the communication gap between people and doctors with his videos on social media, marriage, medical tips and food.

They hold this conversation as she prepares a delightful meal of Plantain Fritata.

