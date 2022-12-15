Connect with us

Events Living Promotions

Enosadeba Acha's 35th birthday was celebrated in Grand Style | Here’s how It went down

Events News Promotions

Issey Miyake Offers the Gift of Emotion by hosting a Fragrance Discovery Event in Lagos

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: Netflix's "Far From Home" World Premiere

Events News Promotions

Neft Vodka Launch Experience is Set to Bring the 'Thrill' to 5 Cities Across Nigeria

Events Promotions

The Experience returned for Its 17th Edition With a Night of Powerful Performances & Prayer

Events Promotions

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival Kick off With Fun Activities | Here Is What to Expect

Events Promotions

L'Oréal Active Cosmetics Launch the La Roche-Posay and Cerave Brands in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Come Play Naija: the Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates Battle on the Africa Magic Game Show

Events News

The Innovators Gathering: African and U.S. Entrepreneurs, Investors & Philanthropists Convene Ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Events Promotions

Exclusive moments from the Hennessy Artistry Annual Finale Concert in Lagos

Events

Enosadeba Acha’s 35th birthday was celebrated in Grand Style | Here’s how It went down

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Enosadeba Acha (Celebrant)

The CEO of BioLife Genetics Research and President of Kontiki Research, Martins Acha recently shut down Houston Texas with a grand 35th year birthday celebration for his wife, Enosadeba Acha.

The event also doubled as a vow renewal of their 8-year marriage as Martins went on bended knees to renew his love to his wife with 3 linearly arranged 4-carat, VS 1, colourless diamonds on a platinum ring.

The event was themed #enogrand35 and  the exclusive celebration was hosted at the only Forbes Five star and only AAA Five Diamond hotel in Texas, The Post Oak Hotel.

The event was graced by highly successful Entrepreneurs, CEOs and socialites across the United States, UK and Nigeria. A night of endless flowing champagne with magical entertainment, Belly dancers, a harpist, saxophonists and comedy. One of the highlights of the night was the performance by celebrity artist, Timi Dakolo, who shocked the celebrant with his surprise appearance as he came into the hall singing her favourite all-time song “Iyawo mi”.

Left to Right – Kelechi Nwosu, Kelechi Nwosu, Martins Acha, Enosadeba Acha, Omonye Osazuwa, Osahon Ughulu, Ehis Osazuwa

It was an evening filled with love, laughter, romance and excitement. Enosadeba Acha fondly called ‘Eno’ by her peers serves as the Vice President and Director, Clinical Operations of Kontiki Research Services (KRS) and a member of the Company’s Executive Team.

Eno leads the Corporation’s global marketing, communication, strategy and sustainability functions, in addition to oversight of KRS project management services. She is also the Executive Vice President of Biolife Genetics Research which is a clinical site service focused on connecting Biotech and Pharma companies to patients seeking alternate treatment options outside the standard of care.

Eno has led several multimillion-dollar US businesses as an independent consultant across varying medical fields including Oncology, CNS, Infectious Disease and Dermatology. Consistently delivering bottom-line growth through these leadership positions, she contributed to growing KRS to one of the competitive contract research services for outsourcing activities in the US.

Eno’s impact also extends to philanthropy, as she is the co-founder of Martins & Eno Acha Foundation, a family foundation that has been an outreach to widows, children and the needy, which transformed into becoming a non-profit organization that supports relief efforts for education, feeding, clothing, healthcare and homelessness.

Eno’s brilliant and innovative ideas have helped the foundation grow rapidly and see more people listed in its benefits list.

Eno and Martins are blessed with three kids.

Left to Right – Annika Acha, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha, Declan Acha, Elaina Acha

Celebrant with parents – Jimmy Osazuwa, Enosadeba Acha, Mabel Osazuwa

Left to Right – Abies Osazuwa, Omonye Osazuwa, Enosadeba Acha, Abigail Osazuwa

Left to Right – Ayo Awolope, Enosadeba Acha, Timi Dakolo, Winifred Awolope, Martins Acha

Left to Right – Ayo Awolope, Winifred Awolope, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha

Left to Right – Ehis Osazuwa, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha, Omonye Osazuwa, Aifuwa Igbinoba, Ayo Awolope

Left to Right – Ehis Osazuwa, Martins Acha, Emmanuel Edore, Martin Mbaka

Left to Right – Eleanor Osazuwa, Clifford Osazuwa

Left to Right – Joseph Irusota, Cynthia Irusota, Enosadeba Acha, Golden Uhumuavbi

Left to Right – Kelsey Taiwo, Ezi Taiwo

Left to Right – Mabel Osazuwa, Jimmu Osazuwa, Abies Osazuwa, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha, Omonye Osazuwa, Ehis Osazuwa, Debah Osazuwa, Abigail Osazuwa, Olanrewaju Nwanbueze

Left to Right – Martins Acha, Enosadeba Acha, Osahon Ughulu, Irene Ughulu

Left to Right – Stanley Egbo, Charlynne Egbo, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha

Left to Rig ht – Stanley Egbo, Gabriel Aluyor, Tunde Olaose, Martins Acha, Timi Dakolo, Dr. OlaTunde Osofisan, Kelsey Taiwo, Tokunbo Ogun, Ehis Osazuwa

Left to Right – Val Nwankwo, Chidinma Nwankwo, Enosadeba Acha, Martins Acha

Left to Right – Val Nwankwo, Tosan Iyalla, Emi Iyalla, Martins Acha

Martins Acha, Enosadeba Acha

Mr & Mrs Ayo Awolope

Rosemary Ogbemudia

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Important Career Lessons I Gleaned from 2022

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World
css.php