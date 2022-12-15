Enosadeba Acha’s 35th birthday was celebrated in Grand Style | Here’s how It went down

The CEO of BioLife Genetics Research and President of Kontiki Research, Martins Acha recently shut down Houston Texas with a grand 35th year birthday celebration for his wife, Enosadeba Acha.

The event also doubled as a vow renewal of their 8-year marriage as Martins went on bended knees to renew his love to his wife with 3 linearly arranged 4-carat, VS 1, colourless diamonds on a platinum ring.

The event was themed #enogrand35 and the exclusive celebration was hosted at the only Forbes Five star and only AAA Five Diamond hotel in Texas, The Post Oak Hotel.

The event was graced by highly successful Entrepreneurs, CEOs and socialites across the United States, UK and Nigeria. A night of endless flowing champagne with magical entertainment, Belly dancers, a harpist, saxophonists and comedy. One of the highlights of the night was the performance by celebrity artist, Timi Dakolo, who shocked the celebrant with his surprise appearance as he came into the hall singing her favourite all-time song “Iyawo mi”.

It was an evening filled with love, laughter, romance and excitement. Enosadeba Acha fondly called ‘Eno’ by her peers serves as the Vice President and Director, Clinical Operations of Kontiki Research Services (KRS) and a member of the Company’s Executive Team.

Eno leads the Corporation’s global marketing, communication, strategy and sustainability functions, in addition to oversight of KRS project management services. She is also the Executive Vice President of Biolife Genetics Research which is a clinical site service focused on connecting Biotech and Pharma companies to patients seeking alternate treatment options outside the standard of care.

Eno has led several multimillion-dollar US businesses as an independent consultant across varying medical fields including Oncology, CNS, Infectious Disease and Dermatology. Consistently delivering bottom-line growth through these leadership positions, she contributed to growing KRS to one of the competitive contract research services for outsourcing activities in the US.

Eno’s impact also extends to philanthropy, as she is the co-founder of Martins & Eno Acha Foundation, a family foundation that has been an outreach to widows, children and the needy, which transformed into becoming a non-profit organization that supports relief efforts for education, feeding, clothing, healthcare and homelessness.

Eno’s brilliant and innovative ideas have helped the foundation grow rapidly and see more people listed in its benefits list.

Eno and Martins are blessed with three kids.

