The Peak Performer Africa Inspires Men to Democratise Emotional Intelligence

The Peak Performer Africa i s not backing down any time soon in its quest to inspire professionals and entrepreneurs for excellence as it engaged, acknowledged and celebrated men for their roles in society. This is coming a few weeks after the media platform owned by CHAMP, delivered its interactive session for women

Hence, in the spirit of the 2022 International Men’s Day, the organization underscored the dire need for men across the country to democratize emotional intelligence at work, home, and society for a healthier existence.

With the theme: The Magic of Emotional Intelligence for Men, the panellists addressed the significance of re-enacting conversations on emotional intelligence to champion a more equitable and gender-balanced society.

The panellists include the CEO of Transatlantic Development, Bankole Allibay; Ag. CEO, HCI Healthcare, Dr. Abdulkadiri Osumah; Head, Marketing and Communications, Eco Bank, Babajide Sipe; and Senior Anchor TVC News, Mike Okwoche.

In his submission, Allibay said that the global business space requires more individuals than it has over the years. “People need to put in more effort than what they have in stock over the years to reinvent themselves towards actualizing every task.” he added. According to the TDL boss, this is something that, “We cannot do without the internal energy from emotional intelligence because the performance gap will show in all areas – from the children, mentoring, to family, business, career, and everything.”

He, therefore, insisted that emotional intelligence plays a central role in ensuring that we can stand firm to defeat all the crises and issues that we need to manage going forward.

Allibay, who also works as a consultant to the World Bank, recommended that those in leadership and the government need strong emotional intelligence. He said further that it is very critical for those in leadership to ensure both physical and emotional intelligence in decision-making.

Accordingly, he said that if the government deploys emotional intelligence correctly it will help in reducing the level of crisis management currently being experienced in the country. He highlighted,

“There are decisions that will naturally prevent some issues from going out of control.”

On his part, Sipe echoed the need for people to come together to reevaluate their position towards having real talks and deep conversations that will help men grow, develop and also inspire themselves.

“Men also need to be celebrated; men have emotions, too. A lot of those things that go through our minds as men is the reason we are talking about emotional intelligence, and why we need to understand how to manage our emotions as men.” Sipe said.

Echoing the words of the other panellists, Okwoche captured the need for men to reflect on their responsibilities.

“It is International Men’s Day, it is not in our style to celebrate ourselves. but we have to change the narrative. Men also have flesh and blood. We are trying to change the perspective that we are humans too.” says Okwoche.

Hence, he harped on the need for men to use the opportunity of International Men’s Day to talk to each other and reflect on their responsibilities and challenge each other as to what life, society, and nature have bestowed on their shoulders and “how we can help each other”.

Admitting that one person cannot do it all, the TV presenter said there is a need for constant reminders of some of the things that men forget and become lackadaisical to handle. He outlined,

“Opportunities like this give us that platform to remind each other of those things that we need to do to ensure that we become better in our societies, families, and organizations and companies.”

For Okwoche, the panel of discussion, documentaries, and talks at the gathering added up to gear them up toward the vision of what they need to achieve as men.

“Emotional Intelligence is what everybody underrated in society. But that is the crux of our inter-relationship. The reason people have conflicts is because of insensitivity towards each other and lack of empathy. So if you have consideration for what the other person is going through and you have a mindset to assist and help, it will reduce the kind of tension, chaos and friction we have in society.” says the panelist.

He, however, argued that if men have a mastery of their emotions and minds, they will be better off in society, the workplace, and our families.

Following swiftly on the heels of his address, Osumah displayed excitement that the world is giving the men their flowers gradually.

“I feel excited because it is International Men’s Day. Hardly will you find a day when men are celebrated unlike days for women. Having a day singled out to celebrate men is unique for me and quite exciting.” Osumah, on his part, described men as midfielders who do all the dirty work behind the scene. “But it is those who score the goals that are recognized. Men do the work behind the scenes and everything out there for the families to benefit.”

On the theme of the occasion, the CEO affirmed that emotional intelligence is a necessity for the home and the workplace. He added,

“If you look at a whole lot of divorces, it is largely because of a lack of emotional intelligence.” “If a man is self-aware and self-regulated he can manage himself. It will be a lot easy for him to manage a home and workplace. In workplaces, people talk about culture. If the leaders in companies and organizations today are emotionally intelligent, they create a company that has a positive culture that motivates and drives people to peak performance.” he said.

He, therefore, charges all men to adopt emotional intelligence, research it, and learn. It is something that every man should have.

“Yes, today we are being celebrated. But what is more significant is that we keep doing the things that we do like having the back of our families, the society, and providing the needed leadership at home in the workplace, and wherever we are.” “The crisis we have in the world today is largely a lack of leadership. Keep providing that leadership. It is needed in the world today.”

In his remarks, the Convener and World-class Performance Strategist, Dr. Abiola Salami mentioned how CHAMP continues to provide executive coaching, learning interventions, and advisory services to boost the performance of top-class professionals, entrepreneurs & nation-builders.

“CHAMP is 10 this year. For nine years out of those 10, our CSR interventions have focused on women and youth engagement. But, we discover that for us to build a gender-balanced society, we need to empower both sides of the conversation.” he conceded.

Salami, through one of his books, The Magic of Emotional Intelligence, is reaching out to the world to build one mind at a time.

“The book was written to equip people to continue to acquire the relevant leadership skill on emotional intelligence. The chief purpose of the publication is to mainstream emotional intelligence and make it available to more people across the world.”

Leadership, he outlined, is not just about being in a position somewhere; every individual can be a leader.

“Everybody is a leader as long as you have the responsibility to solve or care for people,” says the publisher of The Peak Performer Africa and member of the Forbes Coaching Council.

Watch this video:

