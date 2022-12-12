Dababy to Headline Wonder X Concert Alongside Naira Marley & Zinolesky | December 18th

Connect with us

After a fun trip to Nigeria earlier in May to shoot his music with Afrobeats superstar Davido, the American hip-hop sensation DaBaby is Back in Lagos this December for a headline concert. a scintillating concert show to thrill his fans to a night of awesome music and a spectacular party vibe at Eko Energy City.

Heralded by a global music power player of one of the largest experiences of live music and culture, Wonder X, the show dubbed ‘DaBaby Live In Concert’ is set to erupt and light up the stage alongside some of Africa’s top and finest acts at Eko Energy City.

The All-star line-up of performers set to grace Eko Energy City includes talented Nigerian hot artists, Naira Marley, Zinoleezky, and many more.

The concert is said to give the fans a ‘December to remember’ as guests get to experience an electrifying night of music and energy with the best of global and local acts center stage, topped off with breathtaking headline performances from DaBaby.

Tickets are now on sale on the official platform and can be purchased here

The DABABY Live in concert details are:

Date: Sunday, December 18th, 2022

Venue: The Eko Energy City, Victoria Island.

For more information on the Concert, daily performance schedule, Live concert, Xmas Village, Sports Events, Cinema, new map layout, and many more visit the Wonder X website and follow them on Instagram

