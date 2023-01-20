Abi and Junior’s Had Such a Delightful White Wedding! Enjoy Their Video

There are so many beautiful things about love – one of our favourites is how elated it makes us feel. Abi and Junior’s white wedding video is enough reason to feel this way, all day long!

The sweethearts said ‘I do’ in a cosy white wedding ceremony, and it was simply precious. Abi and Junior looked absolutely dashing and the sweet affection in their eyes as they exchanged their vows shows that these two are totally smitten! A lit wedding reception followed; it was a fun night of music, dancing and singing hearts out. The love and happiness from Abi and Junior’s wedding video have totally made our day and it is sure to make yours!

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @thecabrand