Abi and Junior's Had Such a Delightful White Wedding! Enjoy Their Video

Relish the Warmth of Love in Hafsah and Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot!

The #TheIDOAffair Began With a Good Gesture at a Coffee Shop!

Fate Brought Chidera and Ade Together at a Restaurant!

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

Have an Amazing Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 424

It's #TheSFMerger! See How Sandra and Fisayo Went From Strangers to Lovers

Sharon and Val's Love Began After a Birthday Shoutout on Instagram!

A Dating app Matched Shyvonne and Babs! See their Prewedding Photos

Published

33 mins ago

 on

There are so many beautiful things about love – one of our favourites is how elated it makes us feel. Abi and Junior’s white wedding video is enough reason to feel this way, all day long!

The sweethearts said ‘I do’ in a cosy white wedding ceremony, and it was simply precious. Abi and Junior looked absolutely dashing and the sweet affection in their eyes as they exchanged their vows shows that these two are totally smitten! A lit wedding reception followed; it was a fun night of music, dancing and singing hearts out. The love and happiness from Abi and Junior’s wedding video have totally made our day and it is sure to make yours!

Enjoy the video below:

 

Credit

Videography@thecabrand

