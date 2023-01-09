New Music + Video: Dr Spartaa feat. DKB & Charles Jay – Lowkey

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Dr Spartaa is starting the year 2023 with a new single titled “Lowkey” off his forthcoming debut EP, “Straight Out of Nowhere.”

The track features Ireland-based Nigerian artists DKB and Charles Jay.

Ayo Oloyede, better known as Dr Spartaa, is a Nigerian Afro-pop musician based in Ireland. He has been involved in the music scene for quite some time, but mostly in the production and recording departments. This new track, “Lowkey,” is certainly a strong introduction to the Nigerian and African music scenes.

The EP will be released later in the coming months, with more hit tracks to drop.

Listen Below:

Stream here.

Watch the video below:

