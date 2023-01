Gospel reggae artist Samuel Suh has announced the release of his latest single “Grace”. The Chris Nino-produced song is the first track off his upcoming 7-track EP titled “Undefeated”.

“Grace” is a heartfelt inspirational song about the goodness and unfathomable love of God and is inspired by a verse in the book of Genesis 6:8: “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.”

Watch the official lyric video below:

Listen to “Grace” by Samuel Suh here.