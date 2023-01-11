Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Joke Silva, RMD & More Stars Pay Tribute to AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

The Nollywood world is mourning the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), who passed on earlier this week. Peace is known as a pioneer in the African film industry. Those who have seen her masterful work have praised her talent and grace.

After news of her passing broke, her friends and colleagues shared loving remembrances and tributes to her.

Read the tributes below:

Woke up today to the sad news of your passing. My dearest ND Sis as we used to call each other, you fought a good fight, empowered many, and built a lasting legacy through the #AMAA awards (of which I’m a proud recipient) and various training programs. You made your mark and I’m truly grateful to have known you. I can’t believe I’m saying Rest In Peace but God truly knows best. I hope sudden deaths like this remind us of the brevity of life and the need to show love to those around us for the day is definitely not promised but a gift from God.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. I don’t have words. may CHI welcome you and give your family the grace to bear this!

We are devastated to learn about the passing of an Amazon and a woman we have known as family for decades now. Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-SQUARE cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you. God bless and keep you Madam Peace. Rest well.

Yours, Peter & Paul Okoye (P-SQUARE)

Today, I lost my Aunty, my Mom, my mentor and friend – Ms Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe MFR. The Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God’s love for his children. Signed Anyiam-Osigwe Family

Dr. Onyeka Nwelue In 2012, Dame Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, made it possible for me to study Directing at Prague Film School in Czech Republic. One of the best film schools in the world. It was under the auspices of Africa Film Academy. More people like me, out there, that she sent to film schools. Over 4 weeks ago, I handed in the manuscript of my memoir, “Peace Symphony,” to my editor, Ebelenna Esomnofu, as I was hoping to release it on March 30th, 2023. Dame Peace Anyiam-Osigwe had read it and was happy with it. It is my memoir, but only focused on her. Here, you see! pic.twitter.com/JY6mOYyg2E — Dr. Onyeka Nwelue (@onyeka_nwelue) January 10, 2023 Emeka Keazor Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, thank you. You showed us how it could be done. Now you rest nne, your work is done. —

Ultimately, God has the bigger plan for our lives and today, he decided to take @PmoPeace and keep her. May the Lord bless Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (founder of @AMAAWARDS & @AfricaFilmAcad) may the Lord indeed keep her. Her work on earth is done.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Daniel Effiong

Wow ! Started my day with the news that you’re gone & it feels so surreal & untrue. What is lovely never dies, but passes into other loveliness. Rest in utmost peace, my good sis. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time.

Peaceful Peace (Founder AMA awards), you’ll definitely be missed.

We have lost an enigma, an Icon, a trailblazer.

We have lost a sister.

We have lost the founder and director of Africa Movie Academy Award (Amaa).

It is so difficult to say goodbye

It is so difficult to write RIP underneath your picture.

This isn’t a good start to the New Year but who I’m I mere mortal to question the almighty..

Your contributions to the growth of Nollywood and African cinema will never be forgotten. You empowered so many creatives in Africa through your platform including me. Thank you for all sis.. thank you.

Adieu till we meet to part no more..

This is such a devastating tragedy. The late Anyiam-Osigwe was a beacon of hope for the African creative sector and her contributions to the African film industry will never be forgotten. We can only hope that her family finds the strength to cope with this loss; she was a kind and inspiring person to everyone she came across. We had a professional and collaborative relationship that she promised to return my attendance at AMAA 2022 with presence at the 8th AFRIMA in Dakar this weekend. Still in shock!

Goodnight ma’am @digitalpmoglobal you chatted me on Thursday just to encourage me and told me you will pop champagne for me. you told me I’m so hardworking and focused. I know heaven gained an angel. Thank you so much ma’am and I promise to always be focus and continue to be my own competition. goodnight mama.

So Sad!! Rest In Peace, dear Aunty Peace. You were such a wonderful soul. May the good Lord comfort your loved ones AMEN!!

Peaceful Peace, rest in peace sister. Words fail me.

2023…you have started! Rest dear aburo. You tried. May the Lord strengthen your family to bear this irreplaceable loss. Greet Amaka Igwe. Chai …death you are bloody rude. R.I.P. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

My dearest Peace, it’s with a heavy heart I write this and I wish that maybe, just maybe, its all a nightmare I will wake up from. You had plans! There were so many heights to reach, so many grounds to break and so many destinies waiting to take flight on the wings of your platform. Life really is fleeting! The news of your passing is another huge shock. You were a force, an icon and a visionary leader in Nollywood. You have written your name in the sands of time and your legacy continues to live on. Rest in peace dear sister and May God grant your loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss. You will forever be remembered. Adieu Sister!

Feeling numb and trying to make sense of this shock? You left just like that! Peace Anyiam Osigwe you were an amazon and enigma. Everything you touched went Gold. @AMAAWARDS and more. It was a great honour working with you. Sleep on Sister. May you find peace and rest with God.

Only a woman of substance and integrity brings out everyone that I am seeing talking about you today on social media and different platforms. I can’t explain how much I’d really miss all her professional advice. Peace Anyiam Osigwe was an inspiration to the whole industry. She was full of faith, courage, and strength. Always willing to help. Everything she asked me to do about Almajiri started falling in place from last year. We wish you farewell in your journey to eternity. You’d never be forgotten, rest in peace, PEACE ( Founder AMAA Awards)

Life is so uncertain.

Just few weeks ago I had a phone conversation with her where she told me the plans she had for Nollywood in 2023 and commended me for my work.

Today she’s gone.

Rest well Madam Peace Anyiam Osigwe.

May God grant your family the strength to bear the loss.

Rest well dear PEACE ANYIAM-OSIGWE. May God comfort the Anyiam – Osigwe family. We have lost a visionary. One who repositioned the Nigerian motion picture industry. It is well….. #itiswell