Here's What Went Down at the Africa Film Academy's Training for Female Creatives in Cinematography & Photography

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job

They Said I Couldn’t: Chizoba Okpala Atsu of Elles Icebox - "Crushed their tables and built one for herself”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shares Some Secrets on the Power of Good Reputation on “Shop Talk”

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

Oby Ezekwesili Joins Yale Jackson Institute as Senior Fellow

Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University

Desayo Ajisegiri is going to Harvard! Tech entrepreneur selected as 2021 7up HBS Scholarship winner

They Said I Couldn’t: "I thrived in the midst of opposition and built an empire for myself" - Ife Ibitokun, Founder and CEO of BizNurture

Are You an Emerging Music Business Exec, Producer or Artiste? Apply TODAY Aristokrat Group, Boomplay present Open House Series Music Mentorship Workshop

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Africa Film Academy hosted a training session for selected female youths in Rivers state as part of its purpose to continually support female creatives.

The training which focused on imparting technical skills in Cinematography and Photography was held at FutureSphere Business and Innovation Hub, Port Harcourt. According to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder AFA, represented by the training coordinator, Habib Sheidu, the training is part of the organization’s vision to empower female filmmakers in Africa.

Cross-section picture of the students being trained on outdoor photography.

Africa Film Academy partnered with Progressive Volunteers Group as part of its main objective of improving the lives of
young persons in Rivers state.

The training activities at Port-Harcourt with the selection of over 25 young females who underwent the intensive training for one week began from 22nd of August till 29th of August, 2021. The participants were selected following series of screening exercises conducted by Africa Film Academy and Progressive Volunteers Group (PVG).

Presentation of Certificate to a Participant. L-R: Adewale Oloyede (Chief Of Staff, PVG), Living Olavokere (DG, PVG), Eva Maxwell (Participant), Habib Sheidu (Training Co-ordinator, AFA)

They were trained on basic concepts in cinematography photography and were also exposed to soft skills for business management. After the training, the Progressive Volunteers Group (PVG) promised to give start-up kits to the best amongst the
trainees.

Veteran Nollywood Actors, Keppy Ekpenyong and Fred Amata were also present to admonish the trainees.

Interaction between Nollywood Veterans, Fred Amata and Keppy Ekpenyong with the Participants. L-R: Sanuth Oladimeji (Trainer, AFA), Keppy Ekpenyong (Veteran Nollywood actor), Fred Amata (Veteran Nollywood Actor)

At the closing ceremony, the convener of PVG, Dame Ibifuro Tatua ably represented by the organization’s Director-General, Living Olavokere commended the Africa Film Academy for putting up such intense training and was impressed with the feedback from the trainees.

Cross-section picture of Participants at the closing ceremony

The Africa Film Academy also announced that its next event will be its Brunch Dialogue Series which is billed to hold on September 8th, 2021.

