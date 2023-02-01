Connect with us

News

ThriveAgric, DigiCow & Brastorne Announced as Winners of Heifer International's 2022 AYuTe Africa Challenge

Career Inspired News

Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu & Mike Adenuga Top Forbes Africa's Billionaires List 

Career News

Calling All Journalists in Africa! Applications are Open for the BBC News 2023 Komla Dumor Award

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Relive the Inspiring Moments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Celebration with Sanicle Us, Cinergy, and Met Church Tulsa

News

February 10th is the New Deadline for Old Naira Use

News

You Now Have Until February 5th to Pick Up Your PVC

Events News Promotions

The Event Xperience Africa (Texa) holds Annual Conference to Encourage Profitability & New Markets | Here's How It Went

News

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Launches 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) Report

Events News Promotions

Meetings Africa 2023: Experience the Future of Africa's Business Events Sector

News

Ebby Weyime Is Elevating Period Care

News

ThriveAgric, DigiCow & Brastorne Announced as Winners of Heifer International’s 2022 AYuTe Africa Challenge

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Heifer International has announced the winners of the 2022 AYuTE Africa Challenge, the award that hoours and supports agrictech innovators. The winners for this year’s edition are ThriveAgric of Nigeria, DigiCow of Kenya and Brastorne Enterprises of Botswana.

“The winners of the 2022 AYuTe Africa Challenge – the three companies will receive a sizeable monetary investment: a total of USD 1.5 million in grants, along with ongoing support from a team of expert advisers—accomplished business veterans—to help them translate their funding into an aggressive expansion strategy,” Heifer International wrote in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the winners:

ThriveAgric addresses a key challenge for small-scale farmers in Africa—a lack of access to finance, technical advice, business skills and market opportunities. It does so by using a proprietary Agriculture Operating System to help a team of 2,000 field agents support some 500,000 farmers across 22 Nigerian states with insights to improve their production and profits.

DigiCow is helping small-scale African dairy operations increase productivity with technology that provides free access to livestock management experts and links farmers to skilled and qualified veterinarians, artificial insemination providers and feed supply services—all from their mobile phones.

Brastornes apps, such as mAgri, give farmers access to farming information, markets and short-term finance using the capabilities of any feature phone, such as SMS and interactive voice technology. The Brastorne mobile service Mpotsa (“Ask me”) provides rural unconnected mobile users with localized information, and Vuka harnesses USSD technology to allow users on any phone to create profiles, add friends, create chat groups, and more. These technologies have helped farmers realize a 250% increase in yields and achieve 85% savings in communication and information access. The company also boasts 100% youth employment.


Having worked with with rural communities across Africa for 48 years, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023
css.php