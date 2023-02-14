Pastor Jerry & Eno Eze talk Love, Marriage & God’s Work as they Cover MODE MEN Magazine

Jerry Eze and Eno Eze, founders of Streams of Joy International and New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations Ministry (NSPPD), are the cover stars of Issue 106 of Mode Men Magazine.

In the Valentine’s and Mother’s Day-themed edition, the couple talks about life, love, marriage, and God’s work.

See excerpts from the interview below:

About his first encounter with God:

I may not remember my first encounter with God per se, but I grew up in a church where the biggest achievement was hearing from Him, so I had a God-filled childhood. I knew God quite early, I began to minister to people as a child, and ministry for me literally began whilst in Primary School. Let’s say what I have spent most of my life in Ministry, though, with education and career activities by the side at some point.

Why he chose social media as a tool for his ministry:

I didn’t set out to use social media for ministry. I had done ministry for over 10 years before the advent of social media. But when I started the Streams of Joy Devotional, I felt it was best to share it on social media, as against keeping it strictly for sale. Sales didn’t have excellent numbers, but the Devotional was all over social media. Other things followed and we streamed church services on social media even before the Covid-19 pandemic. We started NSPPD initially for our members and others to be encouraged. What you see today was not planned, and was not really the goal.

On meeting his wife:

I met my wife during my undergraduate studies at the University. I had someone close to me who knew her, liked her very well and always talked about her. One thing led to another, and I knew that she was meant to be my wife.

How he knew that she was the one:

I heard from God clearly that she was my wife, it was divinely orchestrated and God has never been in error when He speaks to me.

The connection he shares with his wife:

We both share a passion for prayer and ministry generally, and we both like to laugh.

Advice for couples about relationships:

“Let God be the center of your relationship, and please find someone who loves God more he/she loves you.”

Eno Eze

Journey before ministry and encounter with God:

Well, I was one of those who found God early in life. I gave my life to Christ in primary school. I had always loved God so even when I didn’t understand what I was doing. I just loved being in church. I remember coming out to give my life to Christ almost every Sunday once an altar call was done because I didn’t know better (lol). But my first encounter with God was in Secondary school.

On meeting her husband:

I met my husband in my 300 Level at the University. My husband was the pastor of All Saints Chapel of Redemption in school. It was a big deal in those days. He was popular and everyone was talking about this new pastor that could preach so well. That was how I got to know him. I just knew him from a distance. However, on the 15th of November 2002, we had a relationship program in my fellowship and I remember sowing a seed for marriage and praying that night like never before. By the next day, the 16th of November, 2002, my husband walks up to me and tells me that God asked him to meet me and tell me he is my husband. You can imagine. It took me a while to agree finally. So, ours started from the onset with marriage in view. We courted for 5 years before we finally got married. The is the abridged version though.

Quotable Quotes:

“If you want to learn how to love then you need to have a relationship with God. There is no love outside of God because God is LOVE. It is in God that we learn how to love.”

