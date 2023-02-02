SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Service ‘Starlink’ Is Now Live in Nigeria | Here’s What You Should Know

Elon Musk-founded space technology company SpaceX has announced the commercial availability of its satellite internet service, Starlink, in Nigeria.

A tweet SpaceX posted on Monday said Nigeria was the first African country to get the service, and research indicates it’s the 47th country in the world.

Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service! → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2023

According to the website, “Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.”

SpaceX chooses Nigeria over 53 other African countries. You can now use Starlink services in Africa, but only when you come to Nigeria. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 31, 2023

Here’s what you should know about Starlink, as explained by Fisayo Fosudo: