Connect with us

Events Living

BellaNaija's Motunde Explores Amsterdam x Italy in 1 Week! Be a Part of the Experience

Events Promotions Scoop

Celebrating a 200-year-old Scottish tradition with a 'Burn's night' Soirée by The Macallan

Events News Promotions

Flour Mills Nigeria celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 With a Commitment to Empowering Female Students

Events Scoop

Yes, Rihanna, We Agree! Your Voice is "Beautiful... God-given"

Events Scoop

All About Dami's Incredible Experience at Forbes Woman Africa's Leading Women Summit in South Africa

Career Events Promotions

Wema Bank Prioritizes Women's Development with Big Sister Project Launch on International Women's Day 2023

Beauty Events Promotions

Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Events

Forbes Woman Africa Honours Leading Women at 2023 Awards Gala

Events Promotions

Volcan de mi Tierra tequila Celebrates Margarita Day, the Margarita Way!

Events Promotions

Creditville Group is Embracing Equality in honour of International Women's Day and Here is how

Events

BellaNaija’s Motunde Explores Amsterdam x Italy in 1 Week! Be a Part of the Experience

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hey BNers, Omotunde Here!
…and yes! you can take that Big GUESS

I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming trip to Amsterdam and Italy (Bologna + Milan) and I’m excited to embark on this  adventure and share my experience with you.


Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands, is renowned for its picturesque canals, art museums, and historic architecture and even though it would be a long stop-over, I am certain there’s plenty to see and do.

After Amsterdam, I’ll be heading to Italy, a country known for its breathtaking landscapes, stunning art, and incredible food. With stops in Bologna & Milan.

A Major Highlight would be attending the COSMOPROF Worldwide Exhibition – A Global Beauty event that has held for more than 50 years.

I’m excited to see everything these amazing destinations have to offer.

Stay tuned for updates and insights from my trip to Amsterdam and Italy!

Follow my Journey on @bellanaijaonline & @motundeoflagos or use these handles – #BNVisitsItaly #BNxItalianConsulate #BNTravel

 

Related Topics:

Star Features

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php