Burna Boy releases visuals for “Rollercoaster” featuring J. Balvin

Burna Boy has released the visuals for his song “Rollercoaster,” featuring Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer J. Balvin, off the “Love, Damini” album.

Shot at the Los Angeles Fayette theatre in New Jersey, the visuals perfectly capture the heart of the tune and its lifestyle contradictions. The video, directed by Loris Russier, showcases Burna Boy’s ability to weave his voice in, over and under the beats, complementing J. Balvin’s unique runs.

Watch: