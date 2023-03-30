Apply Now: Canon’s Student Development Programme for Aspiring Photojournalists is Back

Canon has opened applications for its Canon Student Development Programme (CSDP), which marks the seventh edition of the program that has supported hundreds of aspiring photographers in launching their careers in photojournalism. The program offers mentorship from established industry experts, including Canon ambassadors and representatives from established news agencies and publications.

Canon Ambassador and photojournalist, Daniel Etter said, “The Canon Student Development Programme has become one of the leading initiatives supporting and connecting young photographers. For me, it has been a privilege to follow previous students’ work and growth over the years. It is fantastic to see that this year’s programme again offers access to one of the industry’s major events and most esteemed photojournalists, as well as financial support that gives young photographers a platform to launch their careers.”

Up to 100 students from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will receive mentorship, with a shortlist of 30 students invited to participate in a five-day workshop in Girona, including a visit to Visa pour l’Image. The final five mentees will be granted an exclusive Canon-curated experience at the Hamburg Portfolio Review.

Former alumni of the CSDP have gone on to work for reputable news agencies and internationally renowned publications. Examples include Chiara Negrello, whose work has been regularly featured in the New York Times since participating in the 2021 programme, Vasilis Tsiolis, whose intimate portrayal of nomadic goat herders in Greece has been covered by The Guardian since participating in the 2022 programme, and Sara Affolter, who has been supported by her CSDP mentor Ulla Lohmann in publishing her first book on animal rights.

Applications are open to students and interns residing and studying in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, from March 13 until April 16.

A limited number of spaces will also be available to talent endorsed by industry professionals. Submissions will be judged by a panel of editors from Getty Images, Reuters, AFP, and EPA, who will select the initial 100-strong cohort of the region’s most promising young storytellers.

To apply to be a part of the 2023 Canon Student Development Programme or view all entry criteria, click here.