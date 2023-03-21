Chet Anekwe is Now a Series Regular on Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”

Efe Omowale isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Chet Anekwe, who plays the role of Efe Omowale in Tyler Perry‘s “Assisted Living,” has been announced as a series regular for the upcoming fourth season. Anekwe joined the show in its second season and will continue to portray his character in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on BET on March 22, 2023.

Along with Anekwe, Alretha Thomas (as Anastasia Devereaux) and Damien Leake (as Reginald June) will also join the show as regular cast members.

Deadline reports the season continues to follow the Washington family and the residents of Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility as they face new challenges, including lost heirlooms and relationship troubles. In the season premiere, Philip learns about accountability and Reginald’s struggles with love. Other storylines include the residents donating items to the less privileged and Leah questioning Jeremy’s fidelity.