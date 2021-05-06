Chet Anekwe Joins Cast of Tyler Perry’s TV Series “Assisted Living”

Nigerian born award-winning actor and filmmaker, Chet Bashari Anekwe, whose works spans Hollywood, Nollywood and the New York Theatre, has joined the cast of the new season of Tyler Perry‘s TV series titled “Assisted Living“.

“I am honored and happy to finally be able to announce that I have joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living”, he announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Season 2 premieres on May25th on BET. Fabulous cast mates, David and Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake and Nicholas Duvernay, are a joy to work with! Fabulous directors, Mark Swinton and Derrick Doose and an awesome crew, welcomed me into the ASL family! With a new writer’s room and new characters moving into the facility, including yours truly, we hope you enjoy this upcoming season. Again, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, season 2 premieres on May25th on BET and BET Her Shoutout to my manager Francis Onelum (@francis.onelum), Q4 Entertainment (@q4entertainment) for pushing this old man to new heights!

He featured in a variety of Nollywood films, including “Heaven’s Hell“, “30 Days,” “On Bended Knee,” and “Twisted,” to name a few. In 2012, he was nominated for an AMAA award for best actor in a lead role for “Unwanted Guest.”

He appeared in Hollywood films such as “Phat Girlz,” “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Photo Credit: chetanekwe