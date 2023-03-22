Connect with us

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates’ List

Movies & TV

Chet Anekwe is Now a Series Regular on Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 of Showdeck’s “Girl Meets Boy”

Movies & TV Scoop

This week's Head of House & 3rd #BBTitans Finalist is Tsatsii!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Afolayan Confirms "Anikulapo" the Series is Officially in the Works

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser of Jade Osiberu's "Gangs of Lagos" starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Chiké

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's “Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video's First African Original Movie & it Premieres April 7th

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana & Miracle OP are the Latest to be Evicted from the House

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Iya Barakat gets a chilling encounter in the latest episode of 'Teropi Secxxion'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Movies & TV

Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates’ List

Published

22 mins ago

 on


Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu recently announced his intention to run for a seat in the House of Assembly for Surulere Constituency 1 on the Labour Party (LP) platform. However, during the election on March 18, 2023, Bode Adedayo was listed as the LP candidate.

Olumide has now clarified the situation through a statement posted on his social media page. He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to “comply with the subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on the 2nd of February 2023 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2115/2022 wherein INEC was ordered to open her website to allow the labour party to submit the list of her candidates or accept the same manually immediately.”

Olumide emphasized that his candidacy was not for personal gain but was motivated by his desire for change in Lagos State. He urged people to continue working towards a better and more just society and hold their leaders accountable.

Read his statement below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Giving Women Their Flowers This History Month

Victor Ogu: Stop Inventing! Start Where the Knowledge Stops

Comet Nwosu: Exploring Factors That Sever Relationship Connections

Sola Amadi: The Emotional Angle of Change Management

Patricia Beshel: The Many Dangers of Breast Flattening
css.php