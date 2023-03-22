Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates’ List



Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu recently announced his intention to run for a seat in the House of Assembly for Surulere Constituency 1 on the Labour Party (LP) platform. However, during the election on March 18, 2023, Bode Adedayo was listed as the LP candidate.

Olumide has now clarified the situation through a statement posted on his social media page. He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to “comply with the subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on the 2nd of February 2023 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2115/2022 wherein INEC was ordered to open her website to allow the labour party to submit the list of her candidates or accept the same manually immediately.”

Olumide emphasized that his candidacy was not for personal gain but was motivated by his desire for change in Lagos State. He urged people to continue working towards a better and more just society and hold their leaders accountable.

Read his statement below: