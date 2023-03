“Ijo (Laba Laba)” crooner, Crayon is back with another colourful sound titled “The One (Chop Life).”

The new single from the Mavin Records star features Mozambican music trio, DJ Tárico, Nelson Tivane and Preck of Yaba Buluku Boyz.

“The One (Chop Life)” was produced by DJ Tarico.

Stream here.

Watch lyric video below: