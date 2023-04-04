Music
Chloe Bailey Reveals She’d Love to Work with Rema on “I Don’t Mind” Remix
During a recent Q&A session on her Twitter page, American musician and songwriter Chloe Bailey shared her dream collaboration partner for a remix of her hit song “I Don’t Mind.”
In response to a fan’s question about who she would choose to feature on the track, she revealed her desire to work with Rema.
hmm @heisrema https://t.co/TBpVoOClSr
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 3, 2023
“I Don’t Mind” is off her recent album “In Pieces,” which features 14 tracks with guest artists like Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.
3.31.23 🫀✨ pic.twitter.com/H2uqxSwASz
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 16, 2023
We’re looking forward to the potential collaboration between the two rising stars.