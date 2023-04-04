Chloe Bailey Reveals She’d Love to Work with Rema on “I Don’t Mind” Remix

During a recent Q&A session on her Twitter page, American musician and songwriter Chloe Bailey shared her dream collaboration partner for a remix of her hit song “I Don’t Mind.”

In response to a fan’s question about who she would choose to feature on the track, she revealed her desire to work with Rema.

“I Don’t Mind” is off her recent album “In Pieces,” which features 14 tracks with guest artists like Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.

We’re looking forward to the potential collaboration between the two rising stars.