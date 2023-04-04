Connect with us

Chloe Bailey Reveals She'd Love to Work with Rema on "I Don't Mind" Remix

New Video: Phyno & Olamide - Ojemba

Lynxx Opens Up on the Making of “Fine Lady,” Finding God & More on “Tea With Tay”

The #MrYakubuChallenge is the Latest Buzz on Social Media, Thanks to Falz & Vector's "Yakubu"

Davido rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with "Feel" & "Unavailable" | Watch

Cuppy Launches Scholars Fund to Support African Graduate Students at Oxford

Highlights & Moments from 'A Timeless Night With Davido' in New York

New Video: Rexxie, Skiibii, Naira Marley feat. Wizkid — Abracadabra (Remix)

New Music: Mike Abdul feat. Nosa — Keep It To Myself

E’Major links up with Peruzzi for “Aladdin” | Listen on BN

During a recent Q&A session on her Twitter page, American musician and songwriter Chloe Bailey shared her dream collaboration partner for a remix of her hit song “I Don’t Mind.”

In response to a fan’s question about who she would choose to feature on the track, she revealed her desire to work with Rema.

I Don’t Mind” is off her recent album “In Pieces,” which features 14 tracks with guest artists like Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.

We’re looking forward to the potential collaboration between the two rising stars.

