Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal

One of the major challenges businesses face is effective marketing. Many businesses spend a lot of money to get customers to see the value they offer. They do this with different marketing methods and platforms; however, they don’t seem to get the customer’s attention. We conducted research and found out that even with a big marketing budget and a creative team, many companies couldn’t achieve their marketing goals. Missing marketing goals has costly implications for the survival of the business. Success in marketing goes beyond desire, determination and design.

Effective marketing must achieve two key objectives. The first thing is that it must reach far more people who need and can afford your product or service than those who don’t. For example, a burger commercial must reach more people who want burgers than those who don’t. At Stralution LLC, we use the ‘7 of 10 rule.’ For every 10 people that a marketing effort reaches, at least 7 must be people that need and can afford your product or service. This is hard to achieve and the hard work is in targeting the right customers. I have a quote I wrote sometime in 2009, “If your brain sweats, you won’t.” It’s really that simple. Many business owners and marketing leads spend time on the marketing concept and forget this critical part. This is why you won’t see true luxury companies trying to reach the middle class. It’s just a waste of effort. If the people that view your advert think it’s a waste of money to use your product or service, you’re wasting your marketing budget. Targeting cannot be overstated. It’s the lifeblood of marketing. Again, it must at least reach at least 7 out of 10 people who need your product or service and can afford your product or service.

The second thing is it must steal the attention of the customers that need and can afford your product in two seconds and it must sustain that attention. It doesn’t matter if it’s a paper flyer, social media advert or a TV commercial, once it lands in the hands or view of a potential customer that needs your product or service and can afford to pay for it, you cannot afford to blow that miracle moment. I call it a miracle moment because, like the biblical miracle, you find that if it’s done properly, the result is a miraculous sale. The marketing effort must keep the potential customer glued, inspire immediate or planned action and make the potential customer feel thankful for coming across your marketing effort.

I always remind my clients that if their customers don’t feel thankful for doing business with them, they are doing something wrong. Marketing should never feel like marketing. Instead, the customer should feel joy because they came across your marketing campaign. It should feel like filling a need and it should feel like a great deal. The customer should feel like the winner of the deal. This is the way to think of effective marketing.

So as you improve your business with marketing, have two things in mind: reaching the audience and catching the attention of the audience.