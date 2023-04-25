Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala 2023: Theme, Hosts & More

It’s about that time of the year again, fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, will return on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, apart from in 2020, when it was cancelled, and in 2021, when it was held in September, no thanks to the pandemic.

What is the Met Gala?

Fashion’s most exclusive social gala, The Costume Institute Gala or simply The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is undoubtedly one of the leading international fashion fundraising events.

Ever since 1948, which marked the event’s inception, the Met Gala has housed all the biggest and most famous names in the fashion, art, and music industries converge in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the latest exhibition, raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute and deliver looks that showcase their interpretations of the themes of the year.

What is the 2023 Met Gala theme?

This year’s exhibition theme will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty– paying tribute to the legendary designer who passed away in 2019. In an interview with WWD, the Met’s curator, Andrew Bolton, revealed that the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments. Consequently, guests will choose from the late creative director’s vast archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his eponymous brand. So, we certainly have high hopes for this year’s looks.

Who will host the 2023 Met Gala?

The event’s co-chairs include Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour. The live stream will yet again be hosted by La La Anthony alongside fashion journalist Derek Blasberg and comedian Chloe Fineman. Internet sensation Emma Chamberlain will also return as a special correspondent for Vogue.

Who will attend the 2023 Met Gala?

Met Gala attendees are always highly confidential, and this year’s event is no different. Of course, the hosts and Anna Wintour have confirmed, but other details are unknown to the public. There is one thing you can count on, some of the models Karl loved working with making their appearance. We are talking about supermodels— Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, Devon Aoki and a host of others.

Don’t forget to keep up with BellaNaijaStyle as we bring you on-the-minute reportage of The Met Gala 2023.