Accelerate TV Shares Episode 1 of “The Olive” Season 2 | Watch on BN

Published

8 hours ago

 on

 

Accelerate TV has released the first episode of the second season of their thrilling and much talked about series, “The Olive.”

Directed by Tolu Ajayi and Edith Nwekenta and produced by Esse Akwawa, the synoptic briefing of the series reads, “The Olive is a gripping thriller about conspiracy, murder, and vengeance that follows the story of Anayo after he uncovers evidence of his wife’s affair with Ibrahim, a rich and powerful Kingpin. He finds himself in a dangerous and deadly situation.”

The star cast ensemble of the series includes Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Joke Silva, Michael Ejoor, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and many more exciting actors.

Episode 1 of “The Olive” season 2 is out on Accelerate Plus and the Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel.

Watch episode 1 below.

