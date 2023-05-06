BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Connect with us

Hey BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business.

The winning small business will be our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month and gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

How it works

Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
Share the social media handles for the business.

Please note:

One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

The competition is now open and will end on the 12th of May. Start nominating your favourites!

