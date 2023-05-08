Connect with us

News

From Instagram to Istanbul…@boliphy Takes the Crown for the Pepsi Kick-Off Show Challenge

by Pepsi Naija
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Pepsi unveiled the ‘Pepsi Kick-Off Show Challenge’ in March, a captivating Instagram contest where football aficionados had the chance to win an extraordinary all-expenses-paid trip to Istanbul and attend the UEFA Champions League final with Burna Boy and an incredible lineup of headliners.

Well, the results are in, and we’re excited to announce that the winner of the challenge from Nigeria is none other than Adekoya Bolanle Hannah @boliphy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pepsi Nigeria (@pepsi_naija)

That’s right, @boliphy will be heading to Istanbul for a nine-day, all-expenses-paid trip, where she’ll get to experience the city’s vibrant culture, cuisine, and history. And the best part? She’ll get to join Burna Boy live at the Pepsi Kick-Off Show, where she’ll get to witness the excitement of the UEFA Champions League final firsthand.

But wait, it gets even better! She will also be able to bring one guest of her choice along for the ride. So not only will she get to live it up in Istanbul and party with Burna Boy, but she’ll also get to share the experience with someone special.

We want to give a big shoutout to @boliphy for winning the Pepsi Kick-Off Show Challenge. A special shout-out to everyone who participated in the competition. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Pepsi, and don’t forget to keep sipping on ice-cold Pepsi.

