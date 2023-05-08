To celebrate International Women Day 2023, Leadway hosted the ‘Dear Her’ Challenge | See More

Connect with us

To celebrate International Women Day 2023, Leadway hosted the 'Dear Her' Challenge

International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8th, 2023, and the theme for this year was “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

It was a day filled with all sorts of ideas, initiatives, and activities targeted at celebrating and honouring women of all ages and Leadway ensured this challenge portrayed this exciting goal.

To celebrate International Women’s Day this year, Leadway started a “Dear Her Challenge “. The challenge presented an opportunity for Nigerians to celebrate a woman they love publicly!

To stand a chance of winning, participants had to tag a woman they appreciated in the comment section of this post, saying why they appreciated their chosen person to stand a chance of it being featured! A free billboard feature for a woman you love?! Nothing tops that!

The challenge ended in March as with Women’s Month. Leadway did not hold back when celebrating those who deserve to be celebrated. In this case, they also gave their audience a chance to celebrate the women that have done a lot for them.

For the past 50 years, Leadway has been providing a number of services to both organizations and individuals. This includes; Life insurance, health insurance, pension services, educational plans, travel insurance and so much more!

