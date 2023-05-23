Connect with us

Promotions

Good Mama Nigeria Partners with Celebrity Mom Mercy Johnson Okojie as Brand Ambassador

Promotions

Elevate Your Nightlife Experience at Sky Garden, a Stunning Rooftop Lounge in Lagos

Events Promotions

Igniting Change; Energy Transition Office Hosts “Women in Energy Dialogue” Event in Lagos

Events Promotions

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Hosts Guests to an Unforgettable Night of Scents and Sounds In Lagos, Nigeria

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Nollywood Week 2023 ends in Grand style As Winners were unveiled in Closing ceremony, Paris

Career Events Promotions

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

Living News Promotions

An Icon's Final Departure: A Fond Farewell to the Inspirational Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON

Promotions

The Rise of African Philanthropy: Discover Insights for Social Innovators in this Inspiring Actpod Episode

Events News Promotions

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Promotions Scoop Sweet Spot

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities Celebrate Hilda Baci after a Remarkable 100-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Promotions

Good Mama Nigeria Partners with Celebrity Mom Mercy Johnson Okojie as Brand Ambassador

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Good Mama detergent brand @GoodMamaNigeria has newly signed an ambassadorial deal with the delectable and hardworking actress, wife, and mother of 4 beautiful children, Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Good Mama Detergent is an established detergent brand that has served the Nigerian market for over a decade, earning the trust of millions of Nigerian mums as an effective cleaning detergent. Building upon its credible heritage, the brand has continued to innovate with the recent introduction of Good Mama New Clean and Fresh Booster Beads.

This unique formulation has an active foaming agent, colour protection, and good stain removal that leaves your fabrics Extra Clean & Extra Fresh.

The partnership is a reflection of Mercy Johnson’s beliefs as a mum which perfectly aligns with Good Mama’s brand goals of supporting Nigerian Mums with quality detergent for their cleaning needs in the household.

  • Follow @GoodMamaNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more exciting updates!


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Who Would You Trust With the Passwords to Your Bank Apps?

Why Do We Feel the Need to Move On to the Next Big Thing?

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!
css.php