Good Mama Nigeria Partners with Celebrity Mom Mercy Johnson Okojie as Brand Ambassador

The Good Mama detergent brand @GoodMamaNigeria has newly signed an ambassadorial deal with the delectable and hardworking actress, wife, and mother of 4 beautiful children, Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Good Mama Detergent is an established detergent brand that has served the Nigerian market for over a decade, earning the trust of millions of Nigerian mums as an effective cleaning detergent. Building upon its credible heritage, the brand has continued to innovate with the recent introduction of Good Mama New Clean and Fresh Booster Beads.

This unique formulation has an active foaming agent, colour protection, and good stain removal that leaves your fabrics Extra Clean & Extra Fresh.

The partnership is a reflection of Mercy Johnson’s beliefs as a mum which perfectly aligns with Good Mama’s brand goals of supporting Nigerian Mums with quality detergent for their cleaning needs in the household.

