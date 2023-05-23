Elevate Your Nightlife Experience at Sky Garden, a Stunning Rooftop Lounge in Lagos

Connect with us

It was a night like no other in the city of Lagos on Friday, May 19th 2023, as the nightlife experience of residents was elevated with the grand opening of an exquisite rooftop lounge, Sky Garden Lagos, located at 1089b Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island.

Sky Garden Lagos is an exquisite rooftop lounge offering Hookah, cocktails, mocktails, and bottle service. It offers an experience akin to a garden in the sky where guests are transported to a tropical paradise with its lush greenery, beautiful décor and unbeatable vibes. Entrepreneurs, business executives, working-class professionals and guests stormed the grand opening to have a taste of the experience.

Nashaira Belisa, Founder of Sky Garden Lagos and CEO of Crepaway Nigeria stated at the opening that the idea behind the rooftop lounge, Sky Garden is to offer an experience to consumers and guests that will stimulate their senses in a safe and cosy atmosphere while having fun.

“At Sky Garden Lagos, we are offering you a personalized experience where you feel safe in a private area to unwind with friends or business partners in any situation. We are open for the middle-class, working-class professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to unwind after work or business with a few drinks or our delicious hookah flavours”, she said.

For the future expansion of the business, Nashaira added that the franchise is looking forward to expanding its operations by multiplying its outlets around Nigeria and beyond as it currently employs more than 30 staff, thereby helping to reduce unemployment as well as offering training opportunities for its workforce.

It was said to be an unforgettable and extraordinary night of friends, laughter, music and good vibes. Characterized by laid-back conversations, sipping refreshing drinks, and experiencing the art of hookah of diverse flavours, making every moment a cherished memory.

The lounge is also open for football fans seeking a pleasant and comfy atmosphere to catch up on live football games like the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League and other football games or competitions.

Looking for the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a cool spot to unwind, Sky Garden Lagos has got you covered. It operates from a cosy getaway spot in the business district of Lagos, where it offers a unique personalized experience for working professionals, business executives, entrepreneurs and upwardly mobile and urban folks seeking a cool spot to unwind.

The lounge opens at 4 pm and closes shortly after midnight. Visit Sky Garden and experience the magic for yourself!

