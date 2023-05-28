Hilda Baci talks about Her Preparations for the Cook-A-Thon on the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

In this new episode of the “I Said What I said (ISWIS)” podcast, hosts, FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are joined by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef and food entrepreneur.

Hilda talks about what she’s been up to since breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, her preparations for the cook-a-thon, the most challenging part of the endeavor, her prayers and perseverance during the first day’s daunting obstacles, why the date had to be rescheduled, reaching out to her mother for support, and much more.

Watch: