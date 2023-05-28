Connect with us

BN TV

Hilda Baci talks about Her Preparations for the Cook-A-Thon on the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

BN TV

Morenike Molehin joins Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

BN TV

Here's a DIY Green Chili Sauce Recipe You Can Try This Weekend!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

BN TV Music Nollywood

“For four years I made all the music in Nollywood” - Stanley Okorie | Watch “Osikoya Speaks”

BN TV Living

Watch This 60-seconds Roundup Of 7 Fun Things To Do In Abuja, Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of “Rofia Tailor Loran” on BN TV

BN TV

Etinosa joins Phyna in this Episode of “Junkyard”

BN TV Music

Pere Jason's Remarkable Journey to Victory on The Voice Nigeria Season 4

BN TV

Tsatsii talks about Coming to Terms with Her New Life & Gratitude on Hero’s Therapy

BN TV

Hilda Baci talks about Her Preparations for the Cook-A-Thon on the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this new episode of the “I Said What I said (ISWIS)” podcast, hosts, FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are joined by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef and food entrepreneur.

Hilda talks about what she’s been up to since breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, her preparations for the cook-a-thon, the most challenging part of the endeavor, her prayers and perseverance during the first day’s daunting obstacles, why the date had to be rescheduled, reaching out to her mother for support, and much more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Otalenu! – A Moment With Segun Johnson On His Musical Journey & Stage Performances

So Hilarious! Nigerians Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories on Twitter

Omilola Oshikoya: Idan Success Tips Inspired by Hilda Baci

Mfonobong Inyang: What We Can Learn from Saul and David ‘s Leadership Model

The Thing About Living in Faith 
css.php