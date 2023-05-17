To Celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, Sanicle.us partners with CF Industries to End Period Stigma in Tulsa Oklahoma

In anticipation of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Sanicle.us is collaborating with CF Industries and Metropolitan Baptist Church Tulsa to host a hybrid Black menstrual summit promoting menstrual health education for BIPOC and minority communities.

The International virtual experience kicks off on Friday, May 26th, 2023 at 5pm CST. The in-person event on Saturday, May 27th will start with a black carpet reception by 10:30 am CST, and will be a safe space to share Black women’s experiences and Black Fathers with teenage daughters.

The event is free for participation while vendors showcase their innovations for free and include the family in light outdoor exercises. During the event, the Mom & Son Cooking Duo of Onifade Cookies will be leading a kitchen table conversation where they will showcase their period-themed dishes. The Black Carpet Reception and Summit in Tulsa will be streamed live on The Black Wall Street Times website.

Studies have found that 1 out of 5 teens in the U.S. miss class because of lack of access to period products and 23% of students have struggled to afford period products. Studies also revealed that a gap in knowledge still exists for men, as one in 10 men (14%) have never had a conversation with a woman about periods.

Part of the study focused on misconceptions around menstruation, in which men were asked to record whether they believed a number of statements about menstruation to be true or not. A quarter believe you have to remove a tampon to urinate and 11% of men still believe that a woman can absolutely not get pregnant whilst on her period.

Merton Huff and Constanzia Nizza are to host the first Black Menstrual Health Summit in Tulsa. Merton Huff who is known for his impeccable, spontaneous, witty, and audience-engaging songs at ‘The Met’ will be hosting the event with Constanzia Nizza, a social advocate with a passion for promoting education and connecting communities. Sanicle wants to rebuild trust between the Black community and menstrual health service providers, and believes the best way to start will be to hold the Black Menstrual Summit so that Black women’s voices can be heard.

At Sanicle.us, we believe a period should never stand in the way of a woman’s progress – a belief that started with the founding of Sanicle, Our purpose is to offer a shame-free space to discuss menstruation and introduce self-care methods to have a better period cycle, said Roxanne Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Sanicle.

The theme for the summit is “We are Committed: Understanding the Black Menstrual Health Crisis in Oklahoma”. This hybrid summit will offer a national space for learning about these disparities, discussions, and mobilization to transform Black Menstrual Health, rights, and justice. The ongoing work to champion the progress of women, fight period stigmas through education, and promote greater access to menstrual hygiene products will bring together expert clinicians, service providers, wellness experts, and black professionals.

The WASH United partnership for Menstrual Hygiene Day is an ongoing and impactful campaign that Sanicle teams with major stakeholders to provide a platform and body-safe period products to all attendees; women, girls, and gender-expansive humans from around the world in person in Tulsa and virtually to look forward to and rally behind amazing femtech products, said Chaste Inegbedion, Chief Product Officer of Sanicle.

Speakers at the event include Nehemiah Frank of The Black Wall Street Times, Seyi Niyi-Adesola of AfroHealth, Kyle Smith of Builders+Backers, Representative Ajay Pittman of Oklahoma State Legislature, Marquess Dennis of Tulsa Dream Center, Joshua Bowers of Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, Claudio Nascimento of CF Industries and Cordney D. McClain, MBA, STARR Foundation- Metro Technology Centers.

The virtual component will include Hawa Diallo of United Nations, Dr Delia Gillis of Eyeadom Travel Ghana, Pamm Takyiwaa of WH Ghana, Dr Patricia Sandra Richardson of Landmark Healthcare, and Georgina Amoako of University of Ghana, hosted by Priscilla Siwela of Manevia Forum.

Zaakirah Muhammad, Fractional CMO of Sanicle said: “As a woman with PCOS who has had multiple miscarriages, I am here to impact the maternal health that begins before the first trimester as holistically as possible!”

She believes the Black Menstrual Summit will bridge the gap between professionals such as obstetrics specialists, academics, and practitioners to empower Black Women and Fathers alike. Ms. Zaakirah aims to continue to highlight gaps in the system and disparities, reiterating the importance of Black women receiving healthcare that is respectful, culturally competent, safe, and of the highest quality.

“The FemTech market potential is huge, there is an increasing appetite for technology and a realization that female consumer power has arrived in health care” said OluwaTosin Oni, Chief Technology Officer at Sanicle.

It is not just the job of women to educate on the importance of menstrual hygiene and health, nor should women and girls be the only focus of educational efforts. Men and boys need equal education to ensure we are creating a world in which people who menstruate are not stigmatized or treated any differently.

In commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Sanicle.us, CF Industries, and Metropolitan Baptist Church Tulsa are partnering with WASH United and encouraging members, employees, partners, consumers, and customers to support vendor products available for purchase at the event to promote greater access to menstrual hygiene and health products and push back period taboos and stigma that’s available via digitally or in person at the event.

“By wearing the Menstruation Bracelet or posting the digital and social assets, everyone can show that periods are nothing to hide and help push back taboos and stigma, one bracelet at a time, It is time to normalize menstruation and by doing so help millions of women and girls to reach their full potential”, said Thorsten Kiefer, Co-Founder and CEO of WASH United.

Register Here and use the hashtags #SanicleBMHD #WeAreCommitted and tag @sanicle.us @menstrualhygieneday (Facebook, Instagram) and @sanicle_us @mhday28may (Twitter), to share your tweets, posts, and stories. For more inquiries: email [email protected]

About Sanicle.us

Sanicle is a Social Impact Femtech Company that is dedicated to bridging the gap between fathers, mothers, and all caregivers with their daughters, sons, and all children by discussing menstrual health. They provide communication tools, a monthly subscription box with all the necessary items for menstrual care, and a ‘How to’ guidebook that includes FAQs for everyone to learn more about menstruation.

About WASH United

A unique crossbreed between an advocacy NGO and a creative agency, WASH United works to build a world in which all people benefit from safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), including menstrual hygiene. The focus is on innovative solutions for advocacy and education. WASH United is behind Menstrual Hygiene Day, the global campaign to end period stigma.

About CF Industries

CF is the global leader in safe, industrial-scale ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer production. Their mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably, having reliably and safely manufactured and distributed the products farmers need to feed the world for more than 75 years. CF Industries also actively supports local communities and their Verdigris Complex has been a reliable partner to regions for almost 50 years.

About Metropolitan Baptist Church

Since 1917, Metropolitan Baptist Church, more lovingly known as The Met, has served as a beacon of light shining in north Tulsa and beyond; impacting the community and world with vision and faith.











Sponsored Content